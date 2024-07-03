Well-treated Daddy Long Legs out to enhance Galway Hurdle credentials in Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary

The Grade 3 Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle usually tees up a big contender for the Galway Hurdle later in the month.

The Willie Mullins-trained Aramon was the latest to complete the double in 2020 and Rebel Fitz did the same in 2012 for Michael Winters.

Daddy Long Legs will be a short price to land the €70,000 pot for Mullins after he turned what should have been a competitive handicap hurdle at the Punchestown festival into a complete procession on his last start in April.

Prior to that, the five-year-old was an impressive winner of a Thurles maiden hurdle in November before going off the 9-4 favourite for a Grade 1 at Christmas, when he was pulled up before the last.

He fared better when sixth behind Ballyburn at the Dublin Racing Festival but the ground was seemingly too testing for him on both his starts at the top level.

After getting back on track in a novice hurdle at Ludlow without breaking sweat, he rocked up to Punchestown off a mark of 135 on handicap debut and blew the field apart.

On this type of ground, it's not fanciful to think he could be a Grade 1 horse and he should get the job done.

His stablemate Winter Fog is a very useful performer but this trip will be on the sharp side for him, while Shecouldbeanything is a really likeable mare for Gordon Elliott.

Shecouldbeanything: set to line up in the Grimes Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

She will renew her rivalry with Minx Tiara , who beat her six lengths at Killarney in May, but she's 2lb better off now and regained the winning thread last time out in good style. She's a three-time winner at Listed level, once in handicap company, and enjoys decent ground and a brisk pace to aim at.

Minx Tiara has been an incredible servant to connections and has been in superb form of late, landing Listed honours at Killarney before producing a gutsy display in handicap company at Listowel. She's a plucky front-runner in the form of her life and receives weight all round.

She provides an attractive each-way angle into the race as she will be very dangerous if getting her own way in front as she gears up for what might be her final start.

Suprise Package is an intriguing runner for Peter Fahey after an adequate comeback run on the Flat at Listowel last month. He was a talented hurdler two seasons ago when bolting up in the Imperial Cup at Sandown before finishing sixth behind State Man in the County Hurdle.

Injuries have curtailed his career since but he put in a nice display when landing a conditions hurdle on his latest start over flights 11 months ago.

No Looking Back has claims based on his best form, most notably his runner-up effort behind Irish Point in March 2023, and he took a step in the right direction when finishing runner-up to Beacon Edge at Ballinrobe last time out.

What they say

Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer to Willie Mullins, trainer of Daddy Long Legs and Winter Fog

It looks a great opportunity for Daddy Long Legs at the weights given his rating. It's fantastic prize-money so that's why we're letting him take his chance. Winter Fog should have had a brilliant chance of picking up some prize-money. He's very versatile with regards to trip and he should improve from his run at Ballinrobe. We'd be expecting him to be very competitive.

Peter Fahey, trainer of Suprise Package

He picked up an injury but we gave him plenty of time. It was a satisfactory first run back at Listowel and it's great to get started back over hurdles. He's a little bit injury prone but hopefully we can get him back to something like his best and he's in good form at home.

David O'Brien, trainer of Minx Tiara

She's been in great form, she seems to have turned a corner since she went in foal. This will probably be her last run, although that could change. I had a race in mind at Galway but I don't think I want to risk her anymore than we have to. She's well in at the weights today and seems in great form. We're hopeful more than confident but she's finishing out her races much better lately and I think this track will suit her.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.