'We bought him specifically to run in this series' - key analysis and quotes for a wide-open handicap

Two horses who won on the same day at different tracks last month hold the key to this opening staying race of the Racing League season and they are Alnilam and The Thunderer.

Alnilam recorded a good time for the grade when coming from the rear to score at Sandown and that was his first outing beyond a mile and a half. He relished the step up to this 1m6f distance and the stiff uphill finish that day, proving beyond doubt that staying is his game.

The long Yarmouth straight will suit Alnilam and he is only 4lb higher in the weights, so should be capable of making another bold bid provided he continues to progress at the trip.

Over at Chester that day, The Thunderer ran out an even easier winner than Alnilam had done at Sandown. The Thunderer came from the back of the field to win going away by four and a half lengths and record a career best on what turned out to be his final run for Ollie Sangster.

The Thunderer is immediately stepped up a furlong and a half in trip by his new trainer Stuart Williams and that could bring the improvement required to defy a 7lb rise on his stable bow.

Alright Sunshine is another making his debut for a new yard. He moves from Keith Dalgleish to join Mike Murphy and Michael Keady, and is 2lb lower than for his Ripon win last season. He might be eight, but his best run this season came last time and he may be on his way back.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What They Say

Mike Murphy, joint-trainer of Alright Sunshine

We bought him specifically to run in this series and this track, ground and trip should be right up his street. He has a lot of weight but I prefer it that way against lesser opposition and we're hoping for a nice first run.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Rhythmic Intent and The Thunderer

Rhythmic Intent likes soft ground so if they get some overnight rain it will help him. He was a bit disappointing at Ascot last time, which was unlike him, but if he returns to the form of his previous run there he would have a chance. We haven’t had The Thunderer very long but he seems like a nice horse and has form at this course.

Alan O’Keeffe, assistant to Jennie Candlish, trainer of Matchless

He didn’t get the trip in the Northumberland Plate last time, but a reproduction of his two previous runs would give him a good chance. It’s a good pot to go for and he is well drawn in stall one. Any overnight rain wouldn’t be a bother to him.

Ben Brookhouse, trainer of Cardano

On his old form he would have a good chance and he took a big step forward from York when second at Windsor last time. He should enjoy the ground and I think he’ll run a massive race.

Milton Harris, trainer of Alnilam

We’ve kept him back to wait for this race and he goes there lightly raced as opposed to some of the others. David Egan got off him at Sandown and liked him and any further rain would be in his favour.

Reporting by David Milnes

