2024 1,000 Guineas and Oaks favourite Ylang Ylang the star attraction on Leopardstown card

We have only seen her once but Ylang Ylang created such a big impression in her Curragh maiden that she is already favourite for both the 1,000 Guineas and Oaks in 2024 and could shorten further with victory in the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes (5.12) on a star-studded card at Leopardstown.

The daughter of Frankel and Shambolic, who won her first two starts for John Gosden, made a whopping 1.5 million guineas as a yearling and could hardly have done more on her eagerly awaited debut last month when making all and hitting the line hard for an emphatic victory. The performance earned her a Racing Post Rating of 93.

Ylang Ylang is no bigger than 10-1 for next year's 1,000 Guineas, and just 8-1 with Betfair and Paddy Power, while bet365 are the only firm offering 10-1 about her winning the 2024 Oaks. She has been supported into 7-1 (from 8) with William Hill over the last 24 hours.

Speaking about the exciting filly, Aidan O'Brien said: "We were delighted with Ylang Ylang at the Curragh and couldn't have asked much more from her. She has always been a lovely filly. We haven't done a whole lot with her since the Curragh, but we thought this looked a nice race for her. She's a very good-moving filly so we wouldn't want too much rain for her."

Aidan O'Brien: trainer of Ylang Ylang Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Silver Flash Stakes is a Group 3 O'Brien has farmed over the years and he won it with subsequent 1,000 Guineas and Oaks heroine Love in 2019. If Ylang Ylang does the business, it will be the master trainer's 13th win in the race.

The biggest challenge to Ylang Ylang is likely to come from O'Brien's two sons, Joseph and Donnacha.

Joseph is represented by Nemonte, who was a close-up seventh in the Chesham, while Donnacha runs Cork maiden winner Mysteries.

O'Brien snr is chasing a 16th win in the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes (5.47) in which Rip Van Winkle, Cape Blanco, Zoffany, Gleneagles, Churchill and Anthony Van Dyck all feature on the roll of honour.

This time around O'Brien is doubly represented with Naas maiden winner Henry Adams, who wears blinkers for the first time, and the Ryan Moore-ridden Mountain Bear.

O'Brien said of the pair: "We think Mountain Bear is better than he was able to show at Newmarket. The plan was to be prominent but things just didn't work out for him and he got hemmed in a bit.

"Henry Adams is a nice colt but he's very lazy. That's why we are putting a pair of blinkers on him, in the hope that they might sharpen him up."

The Group 2 Romanised Minstrel Stakes (6.22) has been quickly rearranged from Sunday's cancelled card at the Curragh and the Ger Lyons-trained Zarinsk adds even more spice to the contest having not been part of the original line-up.

Dermot Weld, who last won the race with Asema in 1993 when making it four wins in six years, is represented by Tarawa.

