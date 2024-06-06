Three things to note on Friday: a winner without a penalty at Bath and a red-hot stable at Goodwood

Taritino to play starring role again?

A winner without a penalty is always interesting and that's Taritino in a 1m6f handicap (7.15 ) at Bath. The four-year-old got his first win since his juvenile days when leading for the whole length of the Chepstow straight last week under Morgan Cole. It was an apprentice race, hence the lack of penalty, and he represents trainer Joe Tickle, who has won with his last two runners on the Flat. Hollie Doyle, who rode Tickle's other recent winner, takes over on Taritino.

Hot Coles looking to fire in another winner

A yard in even stronger form is that of Paul and Oliver Cole, whose form figures for the past fortnight read 22117251121. That's five winners and four seconds from 11 runners, a 45 per cent strike-rate that few trainers ever achieve. They include Royal Scotsman's 17-2 success in the Diomed on Saturday. The Oxfordshire yard's sole runner on Friday is Hurricane Power , making his seasonal reappearance in a 7f handicap at Goodwood (7.35 ). Soft ground on his handicap debut in October did not show him to best advantage, but he gets a different surface here. He's been gelded and has had wind surgery this spring and we can reasonably expect to see a better showing this time.

Dettori partners Royal Ascot winner

You don't have to be a committed fan of US racing to take an interest in the top-class turf action at Saratoga, to be shown on Sky Sports Racing. Remember Coppice winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last summer, beating Breege a length? Well, she's now with Chad Brown and looks a likely sort for the Just A Game Stakes (10.30 ) with Frankie Dettori booked. Dettori will then ride American Sonja for Joseph O'Brien in the New York Stakes (11.05 ), in which Charlie Appleby runs English Rose with William Buick booked.

