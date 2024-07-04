Racing Post logo
Previews

Three things to note on Friday: 125-1 winner handed easy follow-up while Jewel has chance to shine

Perfect Part given perfect follow-up

Perfect Part, a 125-1 winner of the Hilary Needler Trophy on her debut 27 days ago, returns to the scene of her shock success to contest the 5f novice stakes for fillies at Beverley (5.30). Considering Hilary Needler runner-up Maw Lam has since finished third in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes and Aviation Time, who was back in third at Beverley, has filled the same spot again in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes, Perfect Part was entitled to have her sights raised considerably for her second start. Trainer Brian Ellison isn't necessarily one to follow convention and running in a bog-standard novice with a 6lb penalty would appear to give Perfect Part a straightforward opportunity to make it two from two before tackling much bigger targets. 

Silk
Perfect Part17:30 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Can Jewel sparkle?

Bedtime Story set pulses racing with her nine-and-a-half-length success in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and there will be an early opportunity to get some kind of handle on exactly how strong that form is when Jewel Of London runs in the 7f novice stakes for fillies at Haydock (7.18). Still a maiden after three runs, Jewel Of London undoubtedly exceeded expectations when finishing 11 lengths behind Bedtime Story in fourth at 80-1 in the Chesham. She looks more than capable of winning a race of this nature before stepping back up in grade, although her rivals at Haydock include runners from the powerful yards of Ralph Beckett, Karl Burke and Richard Fahey.

Silk
Jewel Of London19:18 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Coolmore tackle Godolphin

Godolphin take on Coolmore in the £40,000 Tattersalls EBF Novice Stakes at Sandown (3.40), although rather than Charlie Appleby having to contend with Aidan O'Brien, it is John and Thady Gosden standing in his way. Appleby saddles Godolphin's Anno Domini, who cost 525,000gns at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale in April and made a winning debut at Newbury last month. That win means he has to give 5lb away to his ten rivals, including Aegean Sea, who is trained by the Gosdens for the Coolmore partners and shaped well when third at this track on debut three weeks ago. Windlord, who is a son of Dubawi out of Goldikova's daughter Goldika, adds some extra intrigue in the colours of Juddmonte. 

Silk
Anno Domini15:40 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby
