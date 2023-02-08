'This will tell us what to do' - Rare Edition goes on trial for Supreme in Sidney Banks

It is one race at a time for , with his trainer Charlie Longsdon believing the six-year-old’s path for the remainder of the campaign will become a lot clearer after his run at Huntingdon today ().

Rare Edition boasts an unbeaten record over hurdles, having won his three starts by almost 28 lengths, and Longsdon is confident he can continue his development in this competitive five-runner Listed contest.

The trainer said: “We’re all very happy and although it’s a strong race he’s taken to everything thrown at him so far and it will tell us what we do next.

“We know he’s not a bad horse and hopefully if he can go and win then we’ll likely go somewhere smart.”

Rare Edition, who also landed a Southwell bumper on his rules debut last April, is entered in the Supreme and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but Longsdon has not specified which race he will target next month.

He added: “At the moment we’d love to go for the Supreme at Cheltenham, but we need to get this out of the way before we start giving it any serious thought.”

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of

He’s done very well. He’s had a quiet month so we’ve left him alone, but he was very good at Ascot and 2m3½f will suit him. I’ve been impressed by Rare Edition and he’ll be tough to beat.

Amy Murphy, trainer of

He’s in good form and we’re going to let him take his chance. He was unlucky at Haydock in November when he didn’t get a very clear run, but the winner subsequently landed the Tolworth. He did very well in a handicap last time at Kempton and the winner of that race is going for the Betfair Hurdle. It was his first time in a handicap and he certainly didn't look like a novice.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of

He’s in great form and ran a great race in the Challow at Newbury. It was tough going, there was no hiding place, but there were a lot of horses pulling up and Connor [Brace] gave him a great ride. He didn’t disgrace himself that day and he never has because he’s won twice over hurdles and finished second in the novice final at Sandown last year. He’ll appreciate the better ground and he goes there with a great chance.

