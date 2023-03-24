'This has been the target for ages' - key quotes for the mares' novice final

Any major meeting is reliant on participants from far and wide to boost its appeal and the middle leg of the Go North Racing Festival at Kelso is enhanced by Fergal O’Brien making the long journey north with Bonttay.

The effort involved in a minimum 12-hour round journey from O’Brien’s Gloucestershire base to Kelso cannot be underestimated and the trainer is 8-22 (36 per cent) here in the past five seasons. It is his happiest hunting ground in Britain by that metric and a further seven of his Kelso runners finished second or third, meaning 77 per cent of them reached the podium.

Bonttay is O’Brien and Paddy Brennan’s sole runner on the card and this Listed-winning mare’s only defeat in bumpers came at the hands of Queens Gamble, who was among the favourites for the Champion Bumper before her colours were lowered at Market Rasen in February.

Given Bonttay is only rated 110 over hurdles before her handicap debut, it is clear she is yet to translate her smart performances in bumpers to this discipline. However, she is potentially bombproof here if first-time cheekpieces can polish up her jumping.

Bonttay shaped best when beaten three-quarters of a length by the reopposing Jane Du Berlais, considered her chief danger in the market, two starts back. She looked the less tractable conveyance despite bringing greater experience in bumpers to the table, but was closing all the time approaching the finishing line, a theme of her races.

Her hold-up racing style is often problematic over trips this sharp when the pace is moderate, but events could pan out perfectly for her with front-runners Jane Du Berlais, Midnight Shuffle, Never No Trouble and others who like to race prominently potentially taking each other on. A career-best display awaits.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

O'Brien out to net the final

Most of the race names over the three-day Go North Weekend are of prominent jumps racehorses from the north but this mares' hurdle series final has a fitting local connection as bears the title of a festival staged every summer in the coastal town of Eyemouth.

The crowning of the ‘Herring Queen’ is a festival linked to the Scottish fishing industry and Fergal O’Brien is in pole position to net the spoils with likely favourite Bonttay.

Paddy Brennan (left) and Fergal O'Brien: Bonttay is the pair's sole runner at Kelso Credit: Edward Whitaker

Unbeaten in three bumpers last season including one at Listed level, the six-year-old has taken well to hurdles, winning one of her three starts and finishing second in the other two, most recently at Market Rasen this month.

O'Brien said: “Hopefully, Bonttay can become the Herring Queen for the day and we’ve targeted this since she won a qualifier for the series at Exeter. We were out to get her to settle at Market Rasen last time, which was a worthwhile exercise, and we’ve popped a pair of cheekpieces on her to help. We’re looking forward to it.”

What they say

Ruth Jefferson, trainer of Autumn Return

She’s a consistent type who should run her usual race and we’re taking 5lb off her back which will help has she has top weight.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Notnowlinda and Dime Store Cowgirl

I didn't think Dime Store Cowgirl would get into a £50,000 race off her mark but she has, so she's running. She ran last week and ran respectably, while this has been the target for Notnowlinda for ages. She'll like the trip and the track shouldn't be an issue.

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Walk Of No Shame

Hopefully they go a good gallop and she can settle better than she has been doing. If she does, she has an each-way chance.

Stuart Coltherd, trainer of Midnight Shuffle

She’s back in trip which should not be a bother to her. She has the cheekpieces back on to sharpen her up and there’s no reason why she can’t run a big race.

Nick Alexander, trainer of Lacila Blue

This is a wonderful opportunity to run a novice mare for a really good prize. It's her first handicap and I have no idea whether she's well treated, but she's improved with every race and I hope she'll progress again and get into the money.

Reporting by David Milnes

