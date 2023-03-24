Insinuendo out to go one better than last year in competitive Group 3 Park Express Stakes

Johnny Murtagh runs an interesting contender in Kerkiyra, who had a fruitful campaign last season that featured two wins at the track. Those victories were over a mile and a quarter but she has shown enough speed to suggest she will be as effective over this trip.

A dominant performance in the Northfields Handicap off a mark of 88 was followed by an excellent second in a Listed contest at Leopardstown. The four-year-old was only beaten a head that day having been caught on the line by the classy Self Belief.

That second, a career-best on Racing Post Ratings, came on soft ground, so she should relish any rain. The application of cheekpieces has worked wonders and she could be set for a big season if she continues to progress.

Willie McCreery's Insinuendo finished second to 1,000 Guineas winner Mother Earth in this contest last season and will be seeking her second Group success at the track.

The six-year-old was desperately unlucky to not get her head in front last season after finishing second three times on the bounce behind classy opposition.

A trip to France for the Prix de l'Opera did not work out for the daughter of Gleneagles but she bounced back to run a cracker in the Group 1 Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, finishing third behind Emily Upjohn.

She is well treated at the weights and could prove a tough nut to crack provided she handles the likely soft ground.

Agartha is another course winner who finished behind some smart rivals last season. She was beaten only a length over seven furlongs by the smart Homeless Songs at Leopardstown before finishing fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The four-year-old was last seen landing a Group 3 at Tipperary in August over an extended seven furlongs on quick going, but has displayed her versatility with regard to ground, having secured a Group 2 as a two-year-old at this track on soft ground. She looks sure to cope with conditions and returning to a mile should suit.

Sunset Shiraz is also an interesting runner. She had three quick starts at the backend of last season, including two good efforts in Listed company. She has a touch of class having been third in a Moyglare and second behind Agartha in a Group 2 as a two-year-old and is now receiving 3lb off that rival.

'She improved with every start last year'

Andy Slattery is hoping there is further improvement to come from Flame Of Eire, who rattled off a four-timer in handicaps last season before finishing an encouraging fourth in Listed company at Naas.

The four-year-old had not seen a racecourse this time last year but made rapid progress in her nine starts. She got off the mark in a handicap on her second attempt at Limerick in July off a rating of 59 and four starts later she had climbed to a rating of 98.

The daughter of Mehmas displayed her versatility throughout the campaign over different ground and distances, and her trainer feels that her stamina could come into play today over the mile trip.

Slattery said: "She doesn't mind an ease in the ground at all and the fact she stays further than a mile will help.

"She is as straight as we get her for her first run and we'd be hopeful of a good showing with a bit of black type being the aim. We had a great year with her last year but this is a step up."

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Agartha

She's in good shape at home. She's run well over this course and trip in the past and we're hoping for a good run, despite the fact she is penalised and giving away plenty of weight all round.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Sunset Shiraz

She has form on soft ground and we're happy with her. Her last two runs were good efforts in Listed company. We didn't give her much of a break over the winter and kept her ticking over as last year she had an interrupted year, so hopefully we can get a clear run with her now.

