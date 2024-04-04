'This has been the aim this season' - which leading northern trainer hopes to deny two four-timers in Musselburgh highlight?

Since launching in 2020, the Go North Finals has quickly become a crucial weekend in the calendar of northern jumps trainers, with fairly moderate handicappers getting a chance to win a pot three or four times higher than the usual standard.

This race highlights the success of the concept, with a highly competitive field including two horses seeking a four-timer.

Last season's winner Curley Finger bounced back to form at Newcastle in January before bettering that career-best here in February and again at Doncaster a month later. He has been hiked 5lb for the latest win, meaning he is 18lb higher than 12 months ago.

He won by only a nose last time but the seven-year-old possibly has a habit of just doing enough. He is 5-17 but only his victory in this race 12 months ago was achieved by a margin greater than half a length. That just looks his style, and he is hard to stop from the front, which stands him in particularly good stead at Musselburgh. He is clearly the one to beat.

Champ Royal , also going for a four-timer, has gone up 6lb for winning by 19 lengths in a three-runner race at Catterick last time. He has thrived since joining Susan Corbett in the autumn but this is a far tougher test than the races he has been winning.

Jem In Em , who has been aimed at this race all season, warrants respect after a good run over course and distance last time for Lucinda Russell, while Call Me Harry was only just beaten by the well-backed Republican here on New Year's Day. A repeat of that effort would give him an each-way shout.

If the ground were to get extremely testing, it would improve the chances of Not Staying Long and Rumble B .

Going report

The going was soft on Thursday and clerk of the course Rory Innes said: "We've had 50mm in the past week but the track has taken the rain exceptionally well. It's going to ride very much on the soft side as we're due 11mm late tonight, but the track will take it. I'm surprised and very happy with how well the track has managed."

What they say

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Curley Finger

He's been brilliant this season and looks an improving horse. He's got a lot of weight to carry but shouldn't be far away if he can overcome the soft ground. He's achieved the most out of any of them in the race.

Susan Corbett, trainer of Champ Royal and Velasco

Champ Royal has gone from strength to strength and we're hoping for a bit more improvement again. It's a better race with Curley Finger in there, but we'll try our best and hopefully succeed. Champ Royal is the better of my two at home, but Velasco has progressed this season. This is a bigger ask for him but I'm hoping he won't be far away either.

Lucinda Russell: runs Jem In Em

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Jem In Em

Putting blinkers on has been the making of him. We know he's suited by the track after his last run, which I thought was very good, and he seems in great form at home. This has been the aim for him this season.

Micky Hammond, trainer of Lincoln Burrows

He knows how to win and, over this trip, it could be a race that'll fall right for him. He's won for us twice over a shorter trip than this three miles and we're happy with him at home.

