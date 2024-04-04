'He's the fastest horse we've got at the yard' - quotes and analysis for a competitive Go North final

Cuban Cigar and Scots Poet were first and third in this race 12 months ago and are fancied contenders again this time. A key difference, however, is they are both 10lb higher in the weights.

Cuban Cigar’s supporters were cheering after the 2023 running but it was a result to haunt Scots Poet's backers, as he travelled well only to throw it away with two poor final jumps. His luck continued to be out until he registered a comfortable win at this track on New Year's Day. He is a player, but the likelihood of testing ground is a major negative.

The Lucinda Russell-trained Cuban Cigar may just be handicapped out of what looks a trappy race despite Alan Doyle taking 5lb off, while the same thought could apply to last year's fourth Russian Virtue . He shares top weight with, among others, the Micky Hammond-trained Coup De Coeur , who is a fascinating prospect.

The six-year-old ran at a high level in France and has been extremely progressive since joining his new yard, having his first run for Hammond in October. Brian Hughes had an armchair ride for most of the way when he won at Sedgefield last time out in February, when he relished the testing surface, and he could easily climb the ladder still higher.

Beaumesnil is another to arrive off the back of a win, in his case at Wetherby in February, and, on only his ninth start, could also be among those with more to offer.

Analysis by James Stevens

What they say

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Russian Virtue

We ran him here last season, but we've campaigned him a bit more lightly this time and saved him for this race. He ran on the all-weather the other day and it was probably an ideal prep run. He'd prefer better ground, but has won on soft and, so as long as it's not too testing, he'd have a good chance.

Micky Hammond, trainer of Coup De Coeur

He's come across from France and has been progressive, and we've had this race in mind for a while. There are a lot of positives and we know the ground won't be an issue. We're also really looking forward to going over fences with him next term.

Micky Hammond: "We've had this race in mind for a while"

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Cuban Cigar

He's a funny horse as he ends up running the same race regardless of what the grade is. We were a little surprised by his win in this last season, but he's been running very well in good-quality races. He's reliable, one to set your clock by, and we think he's definitely got an each-way chance.

Ewan Whillans, trainer of Scots Poet

He sustained an injury when he won on New Year's Day, so he's had some time off but we've got him back and he seems in really good form. I'm just a little worried the ground might be a bit soft. We know he likes the course so the track and trip are no issue.

Susan Corbett, trainer of Beaumesnil

He's the fastest horse we've got at the yard and if we can get him to show it on the racecourse, that would be great. He's had his trials and tribulations over the years but his biggest quirk is if he puts his head in front he thinks he's won; therefore he'll be delivered really late. He needs to show us the ability we know he's got, but hopefully we've got our finger on the pulse with him now.

Nicky Richards, trainer of Serious Ego

He's had a good winter, winning two and being placed a couple of times. The more rain, the better for him. He's one of the few horses to handle very deep ground well. I don't know if it will be deep enough for him here, but he's in grand order and we're looking forward to running him.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

Read more . . .

'This has been the aim this season' - which leading northern trainer hopes to deny two four-timers in Musselburgh highlight?

Big money up for grabs and plenty of opportunities for punters as Racing Post Go North Weekend kicks off at Musselburgh

Three things to note: a pointer to £100,000 final, Phil Kirby eyeing Musselburgh repeat and Boodles runners back in action

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.