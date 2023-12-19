'They're the two form horses in the race' - analysis and quotes for a competitive mile handicap

The early betting suggests this will be fought out by Talis Evolvere and Urban Sprawl , just as it was in a Wolverhampton contest 15 days ago.

The three-year-olds dominated throughout there and had a protracted duel up the straight before Richard Hannon's runner stuck his neck out to win by that margin.

A case can be made for a more dominant display from Talis Evolvere this time as he has far fewer miles on the clock, is better off at the weights if you value Alec Voikhansky's claim, and promises to be better suited by Kempton's more galloping track.

Urban Sprawl went even closer to another win at Chelmsford last week and looks an ideal Placepot pick given he's run to a Racing Post Rating of between 90 and 94 in his last seven starts.

Alan Brown has had 23 winners on the all-weather this year but Crownthorpe , who is responsible for three of those wins, will be his first runner at Kempton.

His last-time-out fourth at Newcastle was a fine effort as he pressed on with one other rival before being left isolated when that one dropped away. He looked a sitting duck a furlong out but battled on well, going down by just over half-a-length.

Chantico looks the most interesting of the three runners starting out for a new trainer after a break and a broken down horsebox prevented him from coming up against Talis Evolvere and Urban Sprawl in that Wolverhampton race.

There doesn't appear to be an out-and-out front-runner but those drawn in one, two, four and five have made all or virtually all, so a solid pace looks likely.

Top Secret has the best of the draw and bids to make it three wins from his last three visits here.

Race analysis by Andrew Cooper

What they say

Marco Botti, trainer of Legend Of Leros

We were a little disappointed with his last run; for whatever reason he didn't really run any sort of race at Chelmsford. He came out of it well, so we just put it down to maybe the surface is slightly different to the other all-weather tracks and he didn't quite like it. He seems in good form and he ran well at Kempton previously, so it's why we've waited for this race. Hopefully, he can bounce back to his best because he's down to a rating he's capable of winning off and we hope we see a different horse to last time.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Urban Sprawl

He's been beaten a short head and a neck in his last two starts, so he's been running well. Sadly, he's come second best in some tight calls and he has to reverse the form with Richard Hannon's horse [Talis Evolvere], which could be a bit of a struggle at the weights. However, he's in great form and they're the two form horses in the race, so I won't be surprised if they're fighting it out again.

William Muir, joint-trainer of Top Secret

He likes Kempton. I think it's because he likes the even, flat surface – it makes life good for him. We gave him a break after his last run and we've brought him back, and he's in a good place. It's a competitive race but he's in good form.

Alan Brown, trainer of Crownthorpe

He's doing really well. He ran well at Newcastle last time and we're going to claim 7lb off him. It looks like they'll go a really strong gallop, which will suit him, and I'm fully expecting a big run from him. He gets a mile really well and he sees it out from start to finish, which is a big plus.

Reporting by Liam Headd

