'The track and the trip will suit him' - Solly Attwell catches the eye in wide-open handicap

Gordon Elliott finished Galway with a flourish, sending out winners on each of the last three days of the summer festival at 20-1, 14-1 and 4-1, and the trainer's Hunting Brook looks the starting point for this 3m handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old is quite lightly raced, given this is just his 14th start, but he is now 13lb higher than his last winning mark at Punchestown in November.

Both his wins have come with soft in the going description, so the recent rain to have hit Roscommon will most definitely be in his favour.

He was just touched off on his chasing debut at Kilbeggan when last seen in May, recording a Racing Post Rating of 116 in the process, and a repeat of that effort would make him hard to beat here.

Hypersonic Missile , a Sedgefield bumper winner for John McConnell, is 0-8 over hurdles but was denied by only a head at Bellewstown last time. He's been given a 2lb rise for that near miss but, if he stays 3m on his first try over the trip, he is very much in the mix.

Dermot McLoughlin is doubly represented with Wa Wa and Quite Incredible. It's been a while between drinks for the first-named, but he was rated 128 over fences two years ago so a mark of 108 catches the eye here.

Quite Incredible proved a bitter disappointment over fences at Downpatrick in June, but he had won on his previous visit to the track over hurdles and, if showing up in that sort of form, would have a big shout here off 7lb higher.

Perhaps Solly Attwell is the most interesting of all, though. He was brought down early at Galway on Sunday, but his Cartmel effort prior to that was rock-solid. He's a proven stayer at the peak of his powers and gets the nod.

Going update

The ground is officially yielding after 7mm of rain since Saturday, but there is the possibility of a further 3mm, which would soften the ground further.

What they say

Dermot McLoughlin, trainer of Wa Wa and Quite Incredible

Wa Wa is getting cute and we just need to try and coax the ability out of him. It's definitely still there and he's been working well. Quite Incredible was a bit disappointing at Downpatrick last time. It just didn't happen there for one reason or another, but hopefully things will fall right for him here.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Hunting Brook

He's been knocking on the door and it will hopefully open for him soon. This looked ideal for him and if he can reproduce either of his last two efforts he should go very close.

Cian Collins, trainer of Solly Attwell

He was brought down very early at Galway, but seems none the worse for it. The track and the trip will suit.

David Christie, trainer of Menindee

She would have needed the run at Wexford as she hadn't run since November so we expect her to come on for it. She'll enjoy this trip and hopefully goes there with every chance.

Matthew Smith, trainer of Bigz Belief

He's put together some decent runs on the Flat and wasn't beaten too far at Bellewstown a few runs ago. I suppose we're on something of a fact-finding mission with him here as we don't know if he'll stay three miles. Hopefully he will.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.