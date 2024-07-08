'The stiff mile with plenty of pace will suit her' - analysis and quotes for Pontefract's Listed feature

Three of the top five on the first show for the Pipalong Stakes ran in the Kensington Palace three weeks ago. If basing your selection purely on the revised weights and measures, you’d probably want to be in Villanova Queen’s camp.

Villanova Queen was only ninth in the Kensington Palace, but reopposes with sixth Elim off 17lb better terms and benefits from a 15lb pull with Royal Ascot winner Doha. That is a significant swing for Villanova Queen, for all she is looking quite exposed, and trainer Jessica Harrington is only 1-18 in Britain this season.

Elim is no forlorn hope if sufficient rain arrives. Doha and Villanova Queen mounted their challenges up the middle of the track, while Elim was caught in the wrong place on the far side.

Rain would also be no hindrance to Doha and she should sit handily from stall two. If there is a star in the line-up, it’s probably her.

Astral Beau is operating at a lesser level than last season, but remains a good yardstick. She finished fourth in the Falmouth Stakes a year ago and has been spared an entry this time around in Friday's Group 1 race at Newmarket. The drop in class makes sense and we can expect her to help force the pace with Doha.

It's of little surprise to see Caernarfon dropped back to a mile for the first time since her fourth-placed finish in the last year's 1,000 Guineas. Her previous two efforts in the 1m2½f Middleton Stakes and 1m4f Lester Piggott Stakes have lacked inspiration, but the jury is out until she proves she has gone on from her three-year-old days.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going latest

The going is good to firm. There was 3mm of water applied between the 1m2f start and 6f start on Sunday morning. Monday is forecast to be dry and sunny with rain developing during the night into Tuesday (8-10mm) before clearing by late morning, but showers will follow in the afternoon.

What they say

Pam Sly, trainer of Astral Beau

We’re gambling on the forecast as, if they get the rain they say is coming, she will have a great chance. She wasn’t beaten far in a Group 3 at Epsom last time on quick ground and has been in great form at home since.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Choisya

She didn’t like the very testing ground at Goodwood last time when she didn’t get home, but this track and trip should play to her strengths. If they get some rain she will be fine, and hopefully she can bag some more black type.

Hector Crouch, rider of Doha

She put up a very good performance to win the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and is an improving type. I think the stiff mile with plenty of pace on at Pontefract will suit her and she is very well bred, so black type would be an important step for her.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Elim

She ran a good race at Royal Ascot but if they don’t get the overnight rain they say is forecast then she won’t run. Hopefully she can line up, but if not she’ll run at Ascot on Saturday.

Reporting by David Milnes

