The sequel to Epsom may be missing its main character but the Irish Derby should still be a thriller

It's time for the sequel, albeit without the main character. It feels a bit like Batman Returns with Batman not actually returning, but we still have Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles, so it's a sequel worth watching. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby might still be a thriller. 

City Of Troy, the poster boy of this particular Flat season, won't be in attendance at the Curragh. The Derby hero has been diverted to Sandown for the Coral-Eclipse next Saturday, so it gives the extras from Epsom a chance to play the lead role this time.  

Believe it or not, Ambiente Friendly hit a low of 8-11 in running on Betfair in the Derby. It's hard to fathom now, given how emphatically City Of Troy won, but there was a fleeting moment passing the two-furlong pole when Robert Havlin appeared to have the Derby in the palm of his hand. 

author image
Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
