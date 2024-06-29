- More
The sequel to Epsom may be missing its main character but the Irish Derby should still be a thriller
It's time for the sequel, albeit without the main character. It feels a bit like Batman Returns with Batman not actually returning, but we still have Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles, so it's a sequel worth watching. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby might still be a thriller.
City Of Troy, the poster boy of this particular Flat season, won't be in attendance at the Curragh. The Derby hero has been diverted to Sandown for the Coral-Eclipse next Saturday, so it gives the extras from Epsom a chance to play the lead role this time.
Believe it or not, Ambiente Friendly hit a low of 8-11 in running on Betfair in the Derby. It's hard to fathom now, given how emphatically City Of Troy won, but there was a fleeting moment passing the two-furlong pole when Robert Havlin appeared to have the Derby in the palm of his hand.
2.50 Curragh: will the British form come to the fore in ultra-competitive €100,000 Rockingham Handicap?
2.55 Saint-Cloud: 'He's in great form' - analysis and quotes for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud
3.00 Uttoxeter: 'He's classy and tries his heart out' - can Hang In There give lumps of weight away in the Summer Cup?
4.05 Curragh: 'The track should be perfect' - analysis and key quotes as Epsom second and third clash again in Irish Derby
1.40 Curragh: can Kevin Ryan prevent Aidan O'Brien from celebrating a 14th success in the Railway Stakes?
