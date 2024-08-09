- More
The Olympics is coming to a close - but Ascot's own team event sees international riders bid for Shergar Cup glory
On the weekend when the Paris Olympics is drawing to a close, Ascot’s unique annual team event sees a mix of riders with talent, experience and international prowess go for gold.
The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup offers something different in the racing calendar and a welcome variation in a period that has just experienced the helter-skelter week of Goodwood and Galway and has York’s Ebor festival firmly on the horizon.
It also has a different look this year. There is an equal representation of males and females across the four teams for the first time, with the Rest of the World comprising three female riders who have made waves in Australia, South Africa and Japan.
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Phoenix Stakes according to our revolutionary racecard?
- Keith Melrose runs his eye over the trainers and jockeys to follow in the Shergar Cup - and a horse that may be underestimated
- 3.00 Haydock: 'He's got a good record at the track and I'm very happy' - key quotes and analysis for the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster
- 4.35 Curragh: Babouche could prove the value against Whistlejacket as big two face off in Phoenix Stakes
- 'He ticks a lot of boxes and it looks like the perfect race' - key quotes for every Shergar Cup race at Ascot
