Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

The Olympics is coming to a close - but Ascot's own team event sees international riders bid for Shergar Cup glory

Winning team: Marcus Tregoning and Hayley Turner
Hayley Turner: a mainstay at the Shergar CupCredit: Edward Whitaker

On the weekend when the Paris Olympics is drawing to a close, Ascot’s unique annual team event sees a mix of riders with talent, experience and international prowess go for gold.

The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup offers something different in the racing calendar and a welcome variation in a period that has just experienced the helter-skelter week of Goodwood and Galway and has York’s Ebor festival firmly on the horizon.

It also has a different look this year. There is an equal representation of males and females across the four teams for the first time, with the Rest of the World comprising three female riders who have made waves in Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers