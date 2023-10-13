'The Grand National is definitely the plan again' - road to Aintree begins for Eva's Oskar

Eva's Oskar will start on the road back to the Grand National when he lines up in the Native River Handicap Chase (2.30 ) at Chepstow.

The nine-year-old was sent off at 50-1 at Aintree in April and was travelling well before being badly hampered and unseating Alan Johns. Eva's Oskar had previously won the Dahlbury Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in December and could return to the track next month for Tim Vaughan.

"He's in great form and loves it at Chepstow," the trainer said. "It's his first run back but he's in great spirits. He was having a great spin at Aintree and we thought he'd finish in the first half a dozen if he stood up given he stays so well.

"The Grand National is definitely the plan again. With all the new regulations brought in this week, he probably needs to go up 4lb in the weights so we need to win one. Our plan is this race and then all being well we'll probably head back to Cheltenham in November and December."

The early market for the race is headed by the Tom Lacey-trained Tea Clipper, who finished second to Peregrine Run last season. Christian Williams ran Scottish Grand National winner Kitty's Light in that race and has one representative this time, Strictlyadancer.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls runs Threeunderthrufive, whose long-term target is also the Grand National. The eight-year-old, who finished sixth in the 2022 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, has had a wind op since finishing fourth behind Kitty's Light at Ayr in April.

Knappers Hill: will make his chase debut at Chepstow on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Nicholls is also responsible for Knappers Hill, who makes his chase debut in the Listed Happy Birthday Sue Novices' Chase (3.10 ). He finished the last campaign winning the Grade 2 Select Hurdle at Sandown in April, having also won the Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle and Grade 2 Elite Hurdle.

"I'm looking forward to running him over fences," said Nicholls. "He had a good campaign last season and has done everything we've asked of him at home. If he jumps nicely he should make into a nice novice chaser."

Dan Skelton runs Unexpected Party, who has the benefit of experience with six starts over fences. He finished third behind Jonbon in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown in December and was fifth behind the Nicholls-trained Stage Star at the Cheltenham Festival.

Milton Harris has a good record with juvenile hurdlers and has won Graded races with Scriptwriter and Knight Salute in recent seasons. He appears to have a good chance in the opening Champion Hats Juvenile Hurdle (1.55 ) with Balboa, who has finished second and third on his two starts over hurdles.

