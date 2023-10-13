'I'd be disappointed if he's very not competitive' - trainer quotes and analysis for Chepstow's Silver Trophy

The buzz about potential ahead of a new season is what makes Chepstow's two-day meeting so appealing to jumps fans and those runners with the prospect of making rapid improvement tend to fare well in this competitive handicap hurdle.

The likes of Ballyoptic (2016), Tea Clipper (2020) and last season's winner Knappers Hill took this on their comeback before going onto bigger things. Of the lightly raced types this year, Benassi looks like the one with the most similar profile.

Olly Murphy's runner won twice from four starts last season, with the latest an impressive nine-length success at Ffos Las in April. This assignment is much tougher, but the softer surface will suit him, unlike a lot of the others, and the step up in trip could unlock more improvement.

Uncle Bert has the advantage of race fitness, having posted a career-best when romping home by 12 lengths at Perth three weeks ago, and he is another who would not be disadvantaged by further rain. Nigel Twiston-Davies won this seven years ago with Ballyoptic and also trained Wholestone to finish fourth the following season.

Knappers Hill's trainer Paul Nicholls relies on two representatives, with stable jockey Harry Cobden favouring Sonigino over Lallygag . The six-year-old scored at this fixture 12 months ago and was last seen posting a promising third at the Grand National meeting in April. Lallygag, the ride of talented 7lb conditional Freddie Gingell, is not ruled out either, given he chalked up three good novice wins last season. The ground would be a concern for the champion trainer's runners, though.

An Irish trainer has not taken this since Yeoman's Point won for Christy Roche and Charlie Swan in 2002, but the raiding party is particularly strong this time. Jack Kennedy has his first ride at Chepstow aboard Tronador for Gordon Elliott, who is also chasing a first course winner. The seven-year-old has run respectably on the Flat throughout the summer and is now 1lb lower than his last winning handicap hurdle mark. Navan winner Sign From Above is also respected.

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Sonigino and Lallygag

They both have form on better ground but it's the same for a lot of them, and I think it could end up quite testing there. I'd say they'd pretty much have an equal chance in a competitive race. They've got plenty of weight but they're improving horses.

Milton Harris, trainer of Twinjets and Pyramid Place

Twinjets is a really nice horse who'll go chasing, but he's in good form and as fit as I can get him at home. I'd be disappointed if he's not very competitive. Pyramid Place has had a good summer. He likes soft ground, but he doesn't seem to train well during the winter months. This is his time and, although he's a big price, I'd like to think he can run into a place. He was second at this meeting a few years ago and should run his race.

David Pipe, trainer of American Sniper

It's a competitive race but he's got no weight and he's a good horse on his day. He won't mind the ground.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Uncle Bert

He should have a nice chance, especially if the ground's going to get soft. He won well at Perth last time and we're happy with him. He looks to be improving and we hope he can keep going. He's growing up and Pether's Moons [sire] seem to take a bit of time, so he seems to be getting better.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Benassi

He's very unexposed and the step up in trip is going to be a massive plus. The more rain that falls the better for him, so we hope he should have a good each-way chance in a competitive handicap. We hope he'll improve for the step up in trip.

Race analysis and reporting by James Stevens

