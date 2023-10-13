€2m well spent? Ancient Wisdom out to enhance reputation and extend Godolphin dominance in Autumn Stakes

Godolphin have won every running of this race since 2016 bar the interruption of Persian King, a colt they subsequently bought into following his 2018 defeat of future Group 1 winners Magna Grecia and Circus Maximus.

During that period of blue-team dominance, there have been plenty of winners who lived up to the card's Future Champions billing, with a split between those like Coroebus who go on to thrive at a mile and middle-distance prospects such as subsequent European Horse of the Year Ghaiyyath.

This year Charlie Appleby fields Ancient Wisdom , a €2 million yearling at Arqana last August, who on pedigree looks more likely to want further than a mile next year, given he is out of LNJ Foxwoods' fine mile-and-a-half racemare, Golden Valentine.

Golden Valentine and Aurelien Lemaitre win the Prix Minerve over an extended mile and a half at Deauville Credit: Patrick McCann

Beyond his breeding and price tag, there is substance to his form, with Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere hero Rosallion beating Ancient Wisdom at Ascot the last time we saw him, while fourth-placed Alyanaabi has subsequently struck at Group 3 level and will be pitched in against City Of Troy in the Dewhurst 35 minutes later.

Of those who have run at stakes level, Ancient Wisdom doesn't set a completely unattainable level, and it is arguable that Chief Little Rock achieved more in chasing home Deepone in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes, leaving behind more fancied stablemates Grosvenor Square and Navy Seal on yielding to soft ground at the Curragh.

Arabic Legend looked well-held behind Appleby's Zetland Stakes-bound Arabian Crown at Salisbury, and a bigger threat may come from one or more of the lightly raced trio of Orne , Ambiente Friendly and Per Contra . The last two named both won last time out with authority and with cut in the ground.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Ambiente Friendly

He came from the breeze-ups, where Freddy Tylicki found him for the Gredleys [owners]. He won his first start at Leicester nicely, and while obviously this is a big step up, one thing he did enjoy that day was the ease in the ground. We're going up from seven furlongs to a mile which should suit him as well.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Ancient Wisdom

Ancient Wisdom has done very well for a break since Ascot. I felt he lost little in defeat that day as seven furlongs was on the sharp side and he was still learning. He has done very well since physically and it was always the plan to give him some time off ahead of an autumn campaign. His work has been good and he should handle testing conditions. We feel that he will be a strong player.

Chief Little Rock (number 1) chases Deepone home in the Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Chief Little Rock

He's a nice colt and we were delighted with him the last day really. He ran a lovely race in the Beresford. He should stay further and will handle an ease in the ground.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Orne

He won well on the all-weather at Kempton on his debut, but this will be a different level of competition and a different surface. He's been pleasing us at home since.

Ollie Sangster, trainer of Per Contra

He's beaten vastly inferior rivals in two starts but he's done it well. He should enjoy the ground, the track and the step up to a mile. I'm looking forward to finding out where we sit. We always had this race in the back of our minds. There were a couple of other targets we considered, but he's a big horse and one for next year, so whatever he did this year was always going to be a bonus. We just wanted to give him one more run and this looked the right spot.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Starliner

He's been in good form since his last run. We were hoping the rain would stay away but it doesn't look like it is going to. The ground won't be ideal, but we're still hoping he can run a nice race.

Race analysis and reporting by Scott Burton

