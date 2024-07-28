- More
The All-Ireland eludes Galway's footballers - but City of Tribes will still crackle as Ballybrit party begins
This wasn't the start to the week people in Galway craved. After 155 years it looked like the stars might have finally aligned on the west coast of Ireland to allow the county's footballers to bask in the glory of an epic All-Ireland final success by revelling in the seven-day mecca at Ballybrit.
John B Keane famously referred to the Galway races as a state of mind, and there is undoubtedly a pseudo spiritual vibe to the week for the locals. This time they were supposed to be able to worship their new footballing gods, starting with a thronged homecoming party in Eyre Square on Monday evening.
Instead, they're grappling with a state of some introspection after Armagh's disciplined and highly efficient display got them over the line in a tense but absorbing clash in Croke Park on Sunday.
