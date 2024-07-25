Stable staff get the chance to shine in charity race at Thirsk in support of Graham Lee and the Injured Jockeys Fund

Stable staff are swapping leading up for the leg-up when they take part in a charity race in support of the Injured Jockeys Fund and Graham Lee at Thirsk on Friday.

Ten volunteers from racing yards will compete in the Sky Bet-sponsored Graham Lee IJF Fund Stable Staff Stakes, which takes place over a mile at 1.15. In a reversal of roles, all the staff will be led up by professional jockeys, including the likes of Paul Mulrennan, Jason Hart and Callum Rodriguez.

All competitors have agreed to meet the minimum sponsorship target of £500 each for the IJF and Graham Lee. The Grand National-winning jockey suffered life-changing injuries in a fall at Newcastle last November and his son, Robbie, will be in attendance.

ITV Racing's Adele Mulrennan has organised the race and said: "We did this a few years ago before lockdown. It was a chance for the jockeys to show their appreciation for stable staff, so we came up with the idea of swapping roles, with stable staff riding in the race and jockeys leading them up. It was a huge hit and the jockeys got right behind it.

“I've been chatting to a few jockeys this year, who said they have not had a chance to get behind any of the fundraising for Graham. They were keen to do something, so I said why don’t we do this again."

Classic-winning trainer Karl Burke will be represented by Tele Red , who will be ridden by Louise Woolfrey.

She said: "This is something I've always wanted to do. The youngsters are usually the ones to get asked but, when Karl asked me, I jumped at the opportunity as it might be my last chance!"

John Greeves partners Eco Power Boy for his bosses John and Sean Quinn, who he first started working for in 2006.

He said: "I lost my mum and dad within four months of each other. I came out of racing as I just couldn’t be around the horses all the time, but five years later, I couldn't stay away.

"My mum and dad used to race in point-to-points and so did my sister in her 50s in Northern Ireland. It’s just in my blood. They say dogs are a man’s best friend but, for me, it’s horses."

Thirsk stable staff charity race line-up

Rievaulx Raver Jodie Barnes

Masterclass Grace Bell

Dancing Poet Jack Cross

Quoteline Direct Ellie Errington

Eco Power Boy John Greeves

Elettaria Camilla Parsonage

Captain Corelli Afrika Rowbottom

Masterpainter Philip Thomas

Musical Masquerade Aleesha Williamson

Tele Red Louise Woolfrey

Sponsorship links for each rider can be found here

