Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

With Stratford and Market Rasen abandoned due to waterlogged tracks, there are six meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with British Champions Day at Ascot the headline affair. Catterick, Leopardstown, Limerick, Newton Abbot and Wolverhampton also host fixtures. Here are statistics from each track that could help with your punting . . .

Ascot

Hayley Turner and Harry Eustace operate at a 60 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at the Berkshire track and will hope to enhance that fine record with Docklands in the Balmoral Handicap (4.25).

Turner and Eustace combined for wins at the last two Royal Ascot meetings, including this year with Docklands in the Britannia Handicap.

He was by no means disgraced when sixth upped to Group 3 company last time and the return to this course and distance, over which he is 2-2, looks a positive.

Docklands 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

Catterick

Jack Channon boasts a 100 per cent strike-rate (4-4) with his runners at the North Yorkshire venue, with a £1 stake on each of the trainer's four winners yielding a profit of £12.08.

He sends two runners on Saturday, with Flash Bardot looking his best chance in the 1m4f handicap (4.55). She was a comfortable winner on soft ground at Newbury last time and a 4lb rise may not stop her going in again.

Sixties Chic , who was disqualified after winning a Bath novice last year, ran an encouraging race for Channon after 464 days off the track last time and tackles the 6f novice (2.20).

Flash Bardot 16:55 Catterick View Racecard Jky: George Bass (3lb) Tnr: Jack Channon

Sixties Chic 14:20 Catterick View Racecard Jky: George Bass (3lb) Tnr: Jack Channon

Leopardstown

Over the last ten years, Dermot Weld has had nine runners in the opening 7f fillies' maiden (1.20) at Leopardstown and has won with four of them, including Tarawa last year.

He relies solely on newcomer Azada , a half-sister to five-time Australian Group 1 winner The Autumn Sun, who won eight of his nine races and handled soft ground.

Azada 13:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Leigh Roche Tnr: D K Weld

Limerick

Paul Townend is operating at a 39 per cent strike-rate at Limerick over the last five seasons and has three good rides for Willie Mullins, who is 3-3 at the track this season.

Townend gets the leg up on four-year-old A Penny A Hundred on her hurdling debut (2.05). She had a subsequent winner back in second when storming five and a half lengths clear on her only bumper start.

High Class Hero is unbeaten since joining Mullins, following a bumper victory with two hurdles wins at odds-on at Galway and Listowel. He steps up to Listed company (3.50) and will likely start a short price.

Townend also takes the ride on Space Tourist , who is 3lb better off with Popova for a short-head defeat in September, in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Alainn Mares Hurdle (3.15). Grade 2-winning chaser Riviere D'Etel reverts to hurdles and looks his main rival.

A Penny A Hundred 14:05 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

High Class Hero 15:50 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Space Tourist 15:15 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Newton Abbot

Conditional jockey Ben Bromley has more winners at the Devon track than anywhere else and has achieved them at a strike-rate of 56 per cent (5-9).

He has one ride aboard the Harry Fry-trained Whitehotchillifili , who takes a big step up in trip in the 3m2½f handicap (3.35).

A Listed hurdle winner, she wasn't beaten far under Bromley at Ffos Las in January and is 1lb lower here, but she may just need the run.

Whitehotchillifili 15:35 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb) Tnr: Harry Fry

Wolverhampton

Chifa has a fantastic 71 per cent strike-rate in 7f handicaps at Wolverhampton and arrives off the back of his fifth win over course and distance.

He takes a slight rise in class for the finale (8.30), but he won a shade cosily last time and the run can be marked up too, as he had to be snatched up and pulled wide when challenging.

Liam Wright is on board again and a 3lb rise may not stop Chifa at a track he clearly favours.

Chifa 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (7lb) Tnr: Ed de Giles

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

'Getting back on some ground with cut may be key' - Paul Kealy with six Champions Day selections at Ascot

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ascot and Newton Abbot on Saturday

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here .

