'She's tough and very capable when she gets into a rhythm' - who is keen on their runner in Kempton's mares' chase?

Clean, accurate jumping is a prerequisite to win over Kempton’s challenging chase course, and La Renommee lacks nothing in that department.

The mare’s fencing technique has improved with each run and she seeks a fourth win from seven starts since going chasing.

She looked an improved performer for a summer break when romping home in a 2m4f Ludlow mares’ event last month, but a 9lb rise obviously demands more.

Perhaps significantly, that was her third win from three starts at Ludlow, but it does show she is particularly well suited to a relatively flat, right-handed track.

Petticoat Lucy goes for a hat-trick after victories at Newton Abbot and Exeter. She has risen 12lb for those two wins, but it would be no surprise if she managed to maintain her unbeaten record over fences.

Voice Of Calm , from the in-form Emma Lavelle stable, looks fairly treated on her best form, while Notnowlinda , runner-up on both starts since sent chasing, is unlikely to be far away once again.

From a pure handicapping perspective, the mare who most catches the eye is Lilith , who beat La Renommee by two and a quarter lengths at Carlisle in February.

The pair renew rivalry with Lilith 18lb better off at the weights, and a big run from the eight-year-old seems assured after a wind operation. Lilith, winner of three of her 14 starts over fences, is a talented mare when on-song.

Richard Newland, trainer of La Renommee

We had hoped to go for a Listed race later in the week but that looked tough, so we’ve opted for this. She’s got top weight and is worse off with Lilith on previous runnings, so it won’t be easy, but she’s in good shape.

Tom Bellamy, rider of Voice Of Calm

She needed her first run back the other day at Ludlow and should enjoy this better ground. She won off a similar mark to this last season, although it was only a match race, and hopefully she can step up.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Lilith

We brought her back in this race last year when the ground was soft and it didn’t fire up her engine. This better ground should see her in a better light; she's tough and very capable when she gets into a rhythm.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Mulberry Hill

She went up to Carlisle for her seasonal return where she finished a good third, and she's come out of that in good shape. Her chances would improve if they get a bit of rain.

Alan King, trainer of Pass The Love On

We’re ready to get her started and, as she’s a big heavy mare, whatever she does this time around she’ll improve on. She’s schooled well at home and we are hopeful there will be some improvement in her now she’s jumping a fence.

Ground and weather

The going at Kempton is good and forecast rain on Monday will maintain conditions. There has been 10mm of rain in the last week and another 4-6mm is forecast before racing.

