'This looks like one we are happy to support' - Alan King backs new middle-distance veterans' series

Deyrann De Carjac heads a six-runner field of old-timers in the first in a new series of middle-distance chases for veterans at Kempton on Monday.

Sponsored by Unibet, the Middle Distance Series Veterans’ Handicap Chase (2.25) is open to horses aged ten and over and is the first of seven qualifiers for the final at Haydock in March.

The series, for which the second qualifier is at Cheltenham on December 15, features races over two and a half miles and has been backed by the sponsors for the next five years. It follows the success of veterans' chases over staying distances in recent years.

As well as Deyrann De Carjac, the other runners in the field are ten-year-olds except for Magic Dancer , who is 11.

Alan King, trainer of Deyrann De Carjac, said: "This series looks like one we are happy to support and I think he will have come on for his comeback the other day when, although he finished last of the five, he wasn’t beaten very far.

"He took a blow between the last two fences that day and he’s hopefully sharpened up for that. The decent ground should suit and hopefully the old boy can run well."

From the start of the 2024-25 season the series will expand to ten qualifiers and a final with six of the 11 races being shown live on ITV.

Ed Nicholson, head of Kindred Group Racing, said: “We’re delighted to see some recognisable names lining up for the first in this new series. It’s an important initiative for us at Unibet and shows our continued commitment to racing at an important time for the sport, and we hope fans and punters will enjoy watching and backing horses in the series as it becomes a familiar part of the jumps season."

