'She's nice and progressive' - Paddy Twomey hoping classy Firebird can fend off strong British challenge

Paddy Twomey is two from three with his runners at Naas this season and the Golden-based trainer has decided to step the promising Firebird up in class after a pair of polished performances in lesser company when odds-on.

The daughter of Lope De Vega cost 260,000gns out of Rebecca Menzies yard at the Tattersalls autumn horses-in-training sale last October, and this will give us an indication as to how good she is.

Firebird has barely needed to accelerate out of second gear in winning her two starts in Ireland, achieving a Racing Post rating of 99 for the second of those over this course and distance, but this will be a whole new ball game as she faces nine fillies who are rated 90 or higher. This will take a bit of winning but, at the same time, Firebird will take a bit of beating.

It is worth noting that Twomey won this Group 3 with Sonaiyla back in 2021.

William Haggas took the prize across the Irish Sea when sending out Perfect News to land the spoils in 2022 and he looks to have leading claims of doing likewise two years on as the 100-rated Pink Crystal sets a decent standard.

She endured a nightmare start at York last time in a Group 3 over this trip and did well to be beaten less than four lengths. Just as was the case with Perfect News, Chris Hayes has been booked to ride.

The British challenge is strong as Stuart Williams also sends over all-weather specialist Pandora's Gift . She's four from five on an artificial surface, but has finished 11th and ninth in her two starts on grass. She has plenty to prove.

Of far more interest is recent course-and-distance winner Nighteyes , who has won four of her last six starts and was pretty decisive in disposing of her dozen rivals on her last visit at the end of July. That was a Listed race and she looks well worth a shot at this higher grade.

What they say

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Pink Crystal

She got badly squeezed out at the start at York last time after which she did well to finish three and three-quarter lengths off the winner as she suffered further interference along the way. This looks the right race for her and she won't mind any cut in the ground.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Firebird

She's a nice, progressive filly. She won her maiden well and backed it up by winning nicely over this course and distance next time in a winners' race. She's back to Naas for this and we're looking forward to the race. She's training well.

David O’Meara, trainer of Nighteyes

I thought she was a very impressive winner at Naas, having encountered traffic problems early but winning quite well in the end. She has been in good form since then and I’d like to think she goes back there with a chance. She's drawn in stall five which hopefully won’t inconvenience her and she should be grand on the ground so we're looking forward to it.

