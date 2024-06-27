'She's been impressive in her last two races' - is there a potential star filly in the Group 3 Hoppings Stakes?

Two years on from Alpinista's heroic Arc win, Sir Mark Prescott has another potentially smart German winner with form that is hard to judge.

Tiffany looked good when bolting clear for a second Listed win at Baden-Baden last month and the handicappers were impressed. Her official mark of 109 is the joint highest-rated in this Group 3, while a Racing Post Rating of 111 suggests she is well up to this level.

Unproven runners with big expectations tend to fare well in this mile-and-a-quarter contest and Chic Colombine fits that profile. George Boughey's representative was undoubtedly the best horse in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes on Derby day when finishing fastest in the final furlong to be beaten only a neck despite enduring a cursed passage. The perk of not winning is she gets weight from most of her rivals here.

The top two in the market look solid but Sapphire Seas is interesting at double the odds. Keenness has meant she has fallen well below market expectations on three runs this season but the first-time hood here could be the difference maker.

Charlie Appleby's runners are 3-9 with a first-time hood and the Godolphin filly looked up to Group level in her two wins last season.

The Karl Burke-trained Darnation is another intriguing contender. Her Group 2 victory in the May Hill last September is a strong piece of form, although she has a 5lb penalty. She also arrives after success in Germany, having won a fairly moderate German 1,000 Guineas in good style to make it 4-4 on soft ground. This is her first try on the all-weather.

Going report

The going at Newcastle is standard with the weather set to remain dry and windy with a high of 20C.

What they say

Amy Murphy, trainer of Miss Cantik

She ran well in the Brigadier Gerard last time and can hopefully go a few places better. She hasn't been on the all-weather, so we'll learn a bit about her, but her half-brother Pride Of America won at the track.



Charlie Appleby, trainer of Sapphire Seas and Shining Jewel

We're applying a hood to Sapphire Seas, which will hopefully allow her to do everything the right way round. Dropping back to a mile and a quarter should suit and, if she can rekindle her best form, it'll make her a player. Shining Jewel is having her first start since Dubai, where she ran consistently. Her preparation has gone well and we're hoping she can be competitive.

Dan Downie, racing manager of Elite Racing Club, owners of Tiffany

She's taken a bit of time but she's been impressive in her last two races and this looks a suitable target. The Listed races she won were hard to assess but she's had some good form in Britain. How good she is, we don't know. I'm sure she'll appreciate a step up in trip at some point.

