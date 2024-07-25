'She's a lovely filly who's progressing all the time' - key quotes and analysis for York Listed heat

Twice in the last five years this Listed race has attracted a high-class filly in the making and we could have something smart on our hands again this evening.

The 2019 winner Fanny Logan progressed so well that she ended up landing the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Aristia went on from success two years later to score in Group 1 company in France.

Neither appeared to have outstanding claims here or even seemed particularly fancied – Aristia started at 22-1 – but there is no mistaking the chance of Ejaabiyah this time.

She is a big, scopey filly with a fine pedigree, an exciting middle-distance prospect on paper who has proved it on course.

The daughter of Frankel did the job stylishly when landing novice events at Kempton and Salisbury by an aggregate of nearly 11 lengths and did not get the run of the race in a Listed event in between at Newbury, where she was also palpably green.

A less patient trainer than Roger Varian might have run her in the Irish Oaks rather than here and Group company certainly beckons.

Ejaabiyah is already clear on Racing Post Ratings of a field in which Verbier and Where I Wanna Be will benefit from this drop back in trip and Bolsena the firmer surface.

But the opponent to look out for could be Karmology, a four-year-old who made her debut only ten months ago and still looked to be learning her job in a handicap over this course and distance last time out.

She put up a useful performance in defying 10st 1lb that day and could well have enough improvement left to make a mark at this level.

What they say

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell Estates, owner of Fakhama

She's going up to a mile and a quarter and everybody's always felt she wants it. I hope the ground isn't too quick for her but there aren't that many options. She ran a fair race at Ascot, she has plenty of ability and it would be lovely if we could get some black type with her.

Karl Burke, trainer of Karmology

It was a good performance last time. She's better than an 88-rated filly and this looks a good opportunity for her on a track she's run well at and she can be very competitive.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Verbier and Where I Wanna Be

Both are in good shape and the track and ground should be fine for them. Where I Wanna Be drops back to 1m2f having not got home at Longchamp.

Roger Varian, trainer of Ejaabiyah

We're looking forward to it, she's a lovely filly who seems to be progressing all the time at home. She's a big filly who's needed time. We didn't learn a lot more about her at Salisbury – she didn't beat a lot but it was nice to see her do it. We left her in at the forfeit stage for the Irish Oaks but we thought this was the right way to go. There are no easy Listed races but I hope she will show up well.

