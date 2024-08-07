'She'll come on a lot for the run' - star filly Ylang Ylang expected to need Leopardstown reappearance

Beaten Oaks favourite Ylang Ylang makes her first appearance since disappointing in the Epsom Classic when she sets off down a possible path to the Breeders' Cup in this Group 3, which Aidan O'Brien has won twice in the last decade.

Ylang Ylang was a Group 1 winner at two, having stormed home to land the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket last autumn, but she has yet to scale the heights expected of her at three, She was beaten only a length into fifth in a blanket finish to the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket and then didn't appear to enjoy the unique undulations of Epsom when sixth to Ezeliya.

She drops down to a mile here and O'Brien has Group 1 aspirations for her later in the campaign, most likely in the Matron Stakes back at Leopardstown next month before a potential trip to Del Mar.

The worry is whether she will be ready to do herself full justice and O'Brien has made no secret of the fact she will improve for the run.

She is officially the highest-rated runner in the race with a mark of 111, but the presence of the reliable Lord Massusus , who won the race last year, course specialist Mutasarref and the improving Galen will ensure it is no cake walk for the daughter of Frankel.

Galen might only be rated 100, but the powerful colt has won his last two races by a total of 20 lengths and posted a Racing Post Rating of 112 when scoring at Killarney last time and was second to City Of Troy on his debut.

Mutasarref's form figures at Leopardstown read 2143811, while three of Lord Massusus's five best RPRs have come at the track.

Ylang Ylang will have to be near enough the top of her game to prevail and Galen might be the one to pick up the pieces if she isn't.

What they say

Joe Murphy, trainer of Lord Massusus

It's a very hot race, it's the equivalent of a Group 2 really. My horse is a solid, consistent horse and he won the race last year so we're hoping he runs well again.

Andy Oliver, trainer of Bright Stripes

He's been running well in some good races and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on here.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Galen

He's won his last two races very well. He's stepping up into Group company and it looks the right spot for him. It's a competitive race for the grade, but hopefully he can pick up a share of the prize-money.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Mountain Bear and Ylang Ylang

We decided to give Ylang Ylang a nice long break after the Oaks and she's just about ready to start back. We think she'll come on a lot for the race and we just want to see her running a nice race. We're hoping to have a look at the Matron Stakes after this and hope she might progress into a filly for the Breeders' Cup. We think there is a good bit more to come from her. Mountain Bear stood in the stalls at the Curragh the last day and lost five or six lengths. It was race over. He's back up in trip and we think that will help him. He seems in good form.

