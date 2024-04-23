'She should like the ground' - quotes and analysis for Uttoxeter's feature handicap chase

This is often a good time of year for novices tackling open handicaps and Anti Bridgie returns to such company after a hard-fought victory at Warwick last month.

Not only is Anti Bridgie moving back out of novice company, but she also returns against the geldings. Her win at Warwick came tackling females and this will be an entirely different test.

She beat only four rivals last time and now contests a double-figure field, but her mark has remained unchanged for her victory, which came in first-time cheekpieces. She may prove well handicapped if the headgear has helped and she has form in big fields, albeit over hurdles.

Maybe the key to her chance will be stepping back up to three miles. All of her best chase form has come over staying trips and she won in spite of the distance over 2m4f last time.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have a solid record at Uttoxeter and they also run Good Work . He is 0-21, but has finished second 11 times and might be placed again.

The class acts in the race at the top of the weights are Omar Maretti , Red Rookie and Top Ville Ben . Three of Red Rookie's five wins have come on heavy ground and one on soft, so conditions couldn’t be any better for him.

He is largely unproven over staying trips, but shaped quite well when fourth on his first start over three miles at Bangor last time and definitely has the ability to play a part if building on that run.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going update

The going is heavy but ground conditions could improve before racing begins. Clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said on Tuesday afternoon: "We had 6mm of rain on Monday, which had made a real difference, but you can feel it's improved when walking the track. If we get the best of the weather we could be back to mainly soft, but I suspect there might be some heavy still in it."

What they say

Alex Hales, trainer of Omar Maretti

He's been running well recently. We didn't think we'd get another chance to run him this season, but with the ground testing we're having a go. He's carrying lots of weight but he should hold his own.

Deborah Cole, trainer of Hauraki Gulf

It's a bit of a tough race but he's been great this season and loves his jumping. Since going over fences he's come into himself. I'm not convinced he totally wants heavy ground, but we'll see how we go.

Gary Moore, trainer of Hudson De Grugy

He's been running well all season and we're coming here because he's ground dependent, so I hope it stays heavy. He looked like he was running a big race over the trip two starts ago and my only doubt still is if he stays.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Anti Bridgie and Good Work

Anti Bridgie should like the ground and doesn't have a lot of weight on her back. Toby Wynne takes a valuable 3lb off too. Good Work is a bit tricky. It depends what mood he's in but I hope he's on a good day.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

