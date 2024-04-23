Grade 1 winner Apple Away faces strong Irish challenge as she bids to end her season with a win

Apple Away will bid to strike for the Scots against a strong Irish challenge in the Listed mares' chase which headlines the first meeting of the year at Perth.

The seven-year-old was beaten 45 lengths in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on her last start in March, but that proved a bit too much of an extreme test for the 2023 Sefton Novices' Hurdle winner.

Lucinda Russell expects the better conditions and return to three miles to be in her favour, while regular jockey Derek Fox takes over in the saddle on the flagbearer for the Old Gold Racing syndicate.

"I was pleased with her run at Cheltenham, I still think she ran very well," said Russell. "She probably could've done with slightly better ground and I think she might get that, although it might be slightly dead. It'll be a nice race for her.

"The plan is to mix hurdling and chasing with her going forward, but this race presented itself as a good opportunity for her to have a run in a decent mares' chase to round the season off."

Gordon Elliott is hoping the change in direction can help the chances of Riviere D'Etel , who was last seen finishing a 22-length fifth in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

She has been holding her own in good company throughout the season, including winning a Grade 3 mares' chase at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day by a wide margin.

Elliott said: "She's had a good season and, up until the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, had been very consistent.

"She's going back right-handed here which should help and she seems to have come out of Cheltenham in good order. She's fresh and well. It's a decent little race, but she should go well."

Instit is the representative from the title-chasing Willie Mullins team. The six-year-old finished a place ahead of Riviere D'Etel at Cheltenham but was a long way behind her on New Year's Day.

Malina Girl (left): was last successful at Cheltenham in November Credit: Edward Whitaker

Malina Girl will bid for a first success since winning by ten lengths at Cheltenham's November meeting for Gavin Cromwell. Brian Hughes gets a rare ride for the yard, and Cromwell said: "It was unfortunate to miss out on a crack at the Grand National, especially as she just missed the cut by one.

"This is a nice race for her and she seems in great form at home. It's a tidy little race, but hopefully she will be bang there. I'm very happy with her."

The Anthony Honeyball-trained Juniper and Aubis Walk (Nicky Richards) complete the line-up on a card that also features a Listed novice hurdle (2.55 ), headlined by the Mullins-trained Loughglynn and the classy Sounds Russian.

Read this next:

'She should like the ground' - quotes and analysis for Uttoxeter's feature handicap chase

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.