Seven key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with Goodwood offering the headline action on Stewards’ Cup day. Galway, Newmarket, Doncaster, Thirsk, Lingfield and Hamilton also host fixtures and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

Sir Mark Prescott has had four winners from 13 runners at Goodwood in the last five seasons for a 31 per cent strike-rate, and when focusing on his horses aged four or older that figure improves to 43 per cent (3-7).

Representing that age group today is Omniscient , who looks worth a second look in the 1m6f Coral Summer Handicap (2.25) .

The son of Mukhadram fared better than the finishing position suggests when seventh – beaten four lengths – in the Northumberland Plate last time. This slight drop in trip should suit Omniscient and he is entitled to strip fitter with that return under his belt.

Omniscient 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Emmet Mullins has trained four winners from ten runners in bumpers at Galway in the last five years and he runs Pinky in the concluding 2m mares’ bumper (5.55) .

This filly made a promising debut when third at Down Royal last month under 7lb claimer Conor Clarke.

Derek O’Connor now takes over in the saddle and he has ridden four winners from 14 rides in bumpers for Emmet Mullins.

Pinky 17:55 Galway View Racecard Jky: Mr Derek O'Connor Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Ed Walker is four from eight (50 per cent) with his two-year-old runners at Newmarket’s July course in the last five years and he runs I Love Paris in the 7f novice (3.50) .

This unraced daughter of Too Darn Hot is from the family of 1m6f Listed winner Kingfisher.

Saffie Osborne is booked to do the steering a week on from claiming the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot under I Love Paris’s stablemate Random Harvest.

I Love Paris 15:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

The top training team of John and Thady Gosden have trained 22 winners from 80 runners at Doncaster for a healthy 28 per cent strike-rate.

Their sole representative on Saturday’s card is Jeff Koons , who runs in the 1m2f novice (3.20) .

This beautifully bred son of Frankel – out of US Grade 2 winner Quidura – came through with a strong run to score at Newmarket last time. Stepping up two furlongs in trip should suit him on that evidence.

Jeff Koons 15:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

William Haggas is a trainer to note at Thirsk, having sent out 18 winners from 40 runners at the track in the last five years for a 45 per cent strike-rate. Backing Haggas’s horses blind would have yielded a healthy £19.66 level-stakes profit.

Representing the stable on Saturday, Razeyna looks a big player in the 7f handicap (3.25) .

This daughter of Kodiac has run respectably in defeat in both starts this season and she is effectively 4lb lower in the weights today when factoring in rider Adam Farragher’s claim.

Razeyna 15:25 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: William Haggas

David Simcock has trained four winners from 20 runners on turf at Lingfield in the last five years, but those figures improve to three from seven (43 per cent) when focusing on his horses aged four or older.

Simcock has four runners at Lingfield on Saturday, but his only runner that meets these criteria is Tradesman in the concluding 1m2f handicap (8.15) .

Tradesman is yet to get off the mark in eight starts but shaped with some promise when third at Yarmouth last time and will not need much more to feature in what looks a modest affair.

Tradesman 20:15 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: David Simcock

George Boughey’s only runner in Britain on Saturday is Proverb , who takes his chance in the 5f feature handicap at Hamilton on Saturday evening (7.30) .

Hamilton is a track where Boughey’s runners are worth following. In the last five years the Newmarket trainer has had nine runners and five have won for an impressive 56 per cent strike-rate.

Proverb is one of those five, having run out a seven-length winner of a maiden here last September. The colt has not been at his best in two starts this season but now drops markedly in grade and will appreciate the soft ground.

Proverb 19:30 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: George Boughey

