Saturday updates: class-dropping Al Qareem well backed to beat odds-on favourite Al Aasy in Newbury opener

Al Qareem has been well backed for the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (1.50 ), the Group 3 that kicks off Newbury's Premier meeting on Saturday.

The Karl Burke-trained five-year-old was last seen finishing fifth in the Group 1 Goodwood Cup and is proven at a higher level than this, having won the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay at Longchamp in 2022.

The son of Awtaad is 9-4 (from 7-2) to record his first success since beating subsequent Royal Ascot winner Israr in the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes last October.

Favourite Al Aasy has drifted from 4-6 to even-money to follow up his Glorious Stakes victory despite having form figures of 11412 at Newbury.

Al Aasy: won the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood last time Credit: Edward Whitaker

The son of Sea The Stars finished 13 lengths behind Al Qareem in the Cumberland Lodge last time the pair met and punters are hoping that form can be confirmed here.

Al Qareem is yet to win in three starts on good to firm ground, but the form of his Listed victory over Bluestocking at Chester last September, when giving the subsequent Group 1 winner 12lb, reads very well.

Newbury heads ITV's coverage, with the channel also showing races from Newmarket and Ripon, where Soldier's Heart has been well supported to get back to winning ways for Simon and Ed Crisford.

The son of Havana Grey cost 425,000gns as a yearling and although only eighth in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes last time, he ran well to finish runner-up to subsequent Listed winner Al Qudra on his debut at Lingfield in June.

Soldier's Heart is 6-4 (from 2-1) to add to his Goodwood maiden success in the 6f novice (2.10 ) and needs to be winning this in order to make his entry in next month's Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes seem a realistic target.

Market movers

Newbury

1.50 2 Al Qareem 9-4 (from 7-2)

3.00 11 Spanish Blaze 9-1 (from 14)

3.35 7 Folgaria 10-1 (from 16)

Ripon

2.10 Soldier's Heart 6-4 (from 2-1)

3.20 Rock Opera 11-1 (from 16)

Posted at 10am

Newbury going changed to good to firm

The going at Newbury has been changed to good to firm having been good, good to firm in places for the track's six-race card on Friday.

Another dry and warm day is expected at the Berkshire venue, with clerk of the course George Hill anticipating a sunny start with some patchy cloud late afternoon and temperature highs of 22C.

Posted at 10am

Non-runners

Newbury

3.00 8 United Approach (going)

Ripon

2.45 11 Catherine Chroi (going)

3.20 2 Bosh (lame)

4.24 6 Dougies Dream (not eaten up), 12 Solar Bentley (pulled shoe off)

Posted at 10am

