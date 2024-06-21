- More
Ryan Moore, Ballydoyle stars and a royal contender the main attractions on final day of fantastic feast
What a week. Royal Ascot always promises so much and this year really has delivered. We've had wonderful weather, summer ground, great horses, backable winners and strong crowds.
It has been as close to perfect as could have been hoped for. The Saturday has always been the people's day and it could be all about the punters' pal Ryan Moore, who has a series of strong chances throughout the card.
Moore's record on the final day is exceptional. Over the last ten years he has won the Chesham four times and the Hardwicke, Jubilee and Queen Alexandra on three occasions. He's even won a Wokingham to prove there's nothing he can't do.
- Watch: Royal Ascot day five preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes according to our revolutionary racecard?
- 3.55 Down Royal: Andy Oliver confident his two Ulster Derby candidates will appreciate extra distance
- 6.15 Ascot: 'He's put up two good performances in defeat against Kyprios' - who will come out on top in this stamina-sapping contest?
- 5.05 Ascot: 'We've saved him for this - I think he’ll run very well' - who fancies their chances in a wide-open Wokingham?
