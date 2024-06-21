Racing Post logo
Previews
premium

Ryan Moore, Ballydoyle stars and a royal contender the main attractions on final day of fantastic feast

Royal Ascot culminates with an exciting Saturday card
Royal Ascot culminates with an exciting Saturday card

What a week. Royal Ascot always promises so much and this year really has delivered. We've had wonderful weather, summer ground, great horses, backable winners and strong crowds.

It has been as close to perfect as could have been hoped for. The Saturday has always been the people's day and it could be all about the punters' pal Ryan Moore, who has a series of strong chances throughout the card.

Moore's record on the final day is exceptional. Over the last ten years he has won the Chesham four times and the Hardwicke, Jubilee and Queen Alexandra on three occasions. He's even won a Wokingham to prove there's nothing he can't do.

