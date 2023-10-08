Ruth Jefferson bids to enhance impressive Kelso record with two chances - plus Sounds Russian update

Ruth Jefferson is gearing up for another winter campaign and hopes to enhance her impressive strike-rate at Kelso when she saddles two runners on Sunday afternoon.

The North Yorkshire trainer has a 24 per cent winning rate from 38 runners at the track and will bid to improve her record with Lavida Adiva and Autumn Return, who have strong chances of striking on their first starts this season under Brian Hughes.

Autumn Return is on the hunt for back-to-back victories after winning at Perth in April in the 2m handicap hurdle (2.00 ), and Jefferson is already plotting a switch to fences next.

"She won first time out last year and is in good form at home," the trainer said. "The handicap isn't a novice like last year, so there's a bit of a mix in horses starting for the season and some have already run, but the trip and ground shouldn't be a problem and she'll take her chance.

"After this she'll go chasing, I just wanted to give her a run over hurdles first."

Did well during first season over hurdles, with the latest of three wins gained in 2m4f handicap at Perth (good to soft) in April; has fitness to prove after 165-day break but could still have more to offer; effective on good and soft ground; should be fine back at 2m.

Jefferson also saddles Lavida Adiva , who makes her rules debut in the 2m5f novice hurdle (4.00 ).

The four-year-old won her sole point-to-point start in May and is a half-sister to useful chaser Born By The Sea, who was sixth in this year's Grand National.

"We were looking for a filly at the sales and she looked very genuine and tough," Jefferson added. "In her point-to-point win she beat a six-year-old, who went out a won again a few weeks later.

"She isn't the most straightforward at home, so hasn't been as finely tuned maybe as some of the others. It's a competitive race and it's hard to know who will come out and shine, so while she may need the experience, the track, trip and ground should suit her and we've got to start somewhere."

Won a British maiden point (2m5f, good) on debut in May and sold for £44,000 later that month; this half-sister to useful hurdler/chaser Born By The Sea brings potential to her rules debut and could have a part to play.

Jefferson also gave a positive update on stable star Sounds Russian , who was last seen in the Cheltenham Gold Cup when brought down at the 17th fence.

The incident ruled the promising chaser out for the remainder of the season but the eight-year-old is now back in pre-training with an aim of returning later this term.

"I've sent him somewhere flat for his pre-training as he's not very sensible and we don't want to be jogging up and down hills and he can't really do roadwork," she said.

"He's working on some treadmills at the moment and they've got a large arena and a flat gallop, so we'll just tick away with him until he's ready to come back to our yard. He loves his work and is desperate to get going again. It's just a case of doing a little more each week and keeping an eye on things."

