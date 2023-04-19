Red-hot favourite Creative Force could prove unstoppable for irresistible Appleby and Buick

It almost feels like Groundhog Day on the Rowley Mile with another Newmarket Group race that revolves around a short-priced favourite trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick.

The pair can do no wrong at the course and skinny odds about Abernant Stakes market leader Creative Force are warranted based on the sprinter’s impressive achievements at the highest level. The five-year-old has finished in the first four in five of his last six starts in Group 1s and this is the lowest grade race he has competed in since June 2021.

A 166-day absence would often provide adequate ammunition to oppose a runner with Creative Force’s profile, although his record of 1023 following breaks of 84 days or more alleviates that doubt as the ‘0’ came on his 2022 return in the Al Quoz Sprint in which he finished lame. The assumption is that Creative Force is ready to do himself justice and he will probably win if reasonably close to his best.

However, bigger targets will be in his sights and the Abernant has not been a fertile hunting ground for hotpots in recent seasons. Since 2014, five horses priced at 15-8 or shorter have let down favourite backers and, if you are against Creative Force, the each-way dynamic to the race is in your favour with nine runners.

There are four-year-old sprinters with the capacity to rate higher – more so the likes of Ehraz and Tiber Flow than Silky Wilkie, who was likely flattered by his recent Musselburgh handicap success – and a capable yardstick in last year's second Garrus.

The seven-year-old is the only other sprinter proven at the highest level as he was placed in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest last season. The fact Garrus is race-fit is a plus as he generally needs his comeback, an assertion that is reinforced by improvement of 14lb and 8lb on Racing Post Ratings from first to second run in each of the past two seasons.

Trainer Charlie Hills could also hardly be in better form as five of his past 12 runners have scored and the booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye. Moore has recorded nine victories and eight seconds in 40 rides for Hills in the past five years.

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Creative Force

It was unfortunate he missed travelling to both Saudi and Dubai but he's now back in sparkling form. Hopefully he'll embark on his usual summer campaign, which takes in races such as the Platinum Jubilee.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Ehraz

He got stuck in the mud a little at Doncaster. He's been working very well and we've always liked him and I'm hoping he can win a race of this nature this season.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Garrus

He ran really well in this last year. The favourite is going to be hard to beat but we're happy with him and he should come on for his run in Saudi Arabia. He had some smart form last season.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Jumby

He's in great form and we have Oisin Murphy, who is one from one on him. Our horses are tending to come on for their first run but he runs well at this track.

Karl Burke, trainer of Silky Wilkie

I hope the handicapper's right but I can't see him as a 108-rated horse, although he's done nothing but improve all winter. I thought he was flattered in a weak race at Kempton but he came out and defied a big rise at Musselburgh – he was one of only two who'd had a run so he could have been flattered there.

William Haggas, trainer of Tiber Flow

He's in good form but he's hit a strong race first time up. He'll probably be better for the race but he's in good shape. We gelded him at the end of last season and we think that will help him a lot. He's useful.

