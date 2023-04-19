'Everyone's very pleased and he goes there with a real chance' - key quotes for the Wood Ditton

What lies in wait in this year’s Wood Ditton will only be known in time with the race just as likely to be the starting point for so-so horses as it is for future Group 1 winners.

Indeed, many of the best horses who have come out of the Wood Ditton this century have not won the race. The likes of Harbinger, Ask, Medicean, Mountain High and Thundering Blue were all beaten, as was Mukhadram, albeit he was subsequently awarded the race when the winner tested positive for a prohibited substance.

With the likes of William Haggas, John and Thady Gosden and Sir Michael Stoute – who trained many of the best horses to have run in this race since 2000 – fielding runners, there is always the prospect that something especially talented is lurking.

That is certainly what connections of New Business are hoping for, with the Andrew Balding-trained colt having shown encouragement in his workouts at home.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager for owner Saeed Suhail, said: “I saw him work down at Andrew’s about two weeks ago and he went nicely, he certainly looks like a racehorse. I know everyone at Andrew’s has been very pleased with him and I think he’s going into the race with a real chance because of that.

“He’s a lovely type and was never really the sort you would have expected to run too much at two. Sometimes in a race like this you will get horses who had problems at two or haven’t quite gone the right way for one reason or another, but he’s always been a horse we have been happy with and one Andrew has always liked.

“I’m not quite sure the race is what it used to be in terms of the depth of horse who runs in it, but you still get nice horses turning up from good yards so it will be a test for them. I think he’ll come forward from it and improve, but I also think he’s a nice horse with a good chance.”

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Kathab and Syllabus

Syllabus wants a bit further, but this is about the right trip for Kathab so he'd probably be the sharper one. They are two nice horses and they should run well.

William Haggas: runs two Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Orange N Blue

He’s a nice big stamp of a horse and it’s a nice place to start him as well. I think he’ll progress over further in time.

Harry Herbert, managing director of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, owners of Tribute

He had a couple of issues last year that prevented him from running but he is training nicely. I suspect he will very much need the run so this is a watching brief for him.

