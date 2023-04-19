'This has been the plan for a while and there's lots in her favour' - key quotes for the mares' final at Cheltenham

What a joy for punters this race has become. No fewer than 18 mares are going to post in a wide-open handicap hurdle yet four of the last nine favourites have obliged and only two winners were priced in double figures, so maybe it isn't as difficult as the first look suggests.

There are some in-form mares towards the top of the betting here with Dollar Bae having won three of her last four, Windtothelightning on a four-timer, and Lone Star going for five wins on the spin.

The most progressive on Racing Post Ratings is without doubt Lone Star. The Philip Kirby-trained six-year-old has improved 14lb since the first of her four wins, but she has gone up 26lb in the handicap on BHA ratings and will need another career-best run.

Henry Daly won this in 2016 with Briery Belle, and Lime Drop will be only his third runner in the race in the last nine runnings. That suggests she might have been aimed at the contest.

Lime Drop equalled her career-best effort when second on New Year's Eve at Newbury and has run only once since, when disappointing at Exeter in February. She returns from a 78-day absence with a bit to prove after that below-par run, but it’s possible she could bounce back.

Fergal O'Brien, who has one win and one place from six runners in the last nine years, is the other trainer with a respectable record and he brings Mulberry Hill here after a long absence.

The daughter of Califet is at her best on good ground and should have her conditions, and it would be no surprise were she to put a poor run at Exeter in November behind her this time.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Richard Newland, trainer of Progressive

I bought her to be a broodmare but I've been really pleased with her this season, she's a lovely mare. She won well last time and hopefully can run well again here.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Sashenka

The step up in trip helped her when she won nicely at Newbury last time out and she remains in good form. She'll handle the ground, but I'd say somewhere around good to soft is ideal for her. I think she goes there with a good chance.

Philip Kirby, trainer of Lone Star

She's been improving all season and I don't know when and where it'll stop, hopefully not here. The track and the way the race should be run will suit her. She just wants a proper gallop so the better they go, the more it'd suit her. The ground will be perfect for her.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Windtothelightning

She's done nothing wrong and is improving, and I'd like to think there's more to come as she's still relatively inexperienced. The ground and race should suit her.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Presenting A Queen

She seems in really good order and the ground should be fine for her. She could probably do with another half a mile to be honest, but this will be her last run of the season before we go chasing over three miles.

Alastair Ralph, trainer of Well Vicky

She's in good form and will appreciate the better going – she didn't really like the ground at Chepstow last time. She should like the track and she's been a massive improver this season. We're very happy with her at home, this has been the plan for a while and I think there's lots in her favour.

Reporting by James Stevens

