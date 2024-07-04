- More
Quality everywhere you look as Sandown builds up to Coral-Eclipse day with Trueshan and Quickthorn to the fore
Andrew Dietz is keen to get stuck into an appetising aperitif at Sandown
It is rare to see a fixture without a Group race having as much quality running through it as Friday's line-up at Sandown, which serves as a stimulating aperitif for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse.
Those desperate for another sight of City Of Troy in full flight have three intriguing Listed races on a seven-race card packed with quality to distract themselves.
It does seem quite a while since City Of Troy dazzled in the Derby on the first day of June as so many star performances have taken place at a vintage Royal Ascot in the meantime.
- 4.15 Sandown: in-form trainers queuing up to take on exciting Lion's Pride in trappy Listed affair
- Three things to note on Friday: 125-1 winner handed easy follow-up while Jewel has chance to shine
- 4.50 Sandown: brilliant or terrible and nothing in between: which Quickthorn will show up for this marathon?
- 2.30 Sandown: 'Hopefully he can run a big race' - can expensive buy Aesterius bounce back in Listed Dragon Stakes?
- 6.15 Tipperary: well-treated Daddy Long Legs out to enhance Galway Hurdle credentials in Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle
