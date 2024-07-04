Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 NewburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 NewburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Quality everywhere you look as Sandown builds up to Coral-Eclipse day with Trueshan and Quickthorn to the fore

Andrew Dietz is keen to get stuck into an appetising aperitif at Sandown

It is rare to see a fixture without a Group race having as much quality running through it as Friday's line-up at Sandown, which serves as a stimulating aperitif for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse.

Those desperate for another sight of City Of Troy in full flight have three intriguing Listed races on a seven-race card packed with quality to distract themselves.

It does seem quite a while since City Of Troy dazzled in the Derby on the first day of June as so many star performances have taken place at a vintage Royal Ascot in the meantime.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers