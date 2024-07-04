Quality everywhere you look as Sandown builds up to Coral-Eclipse day with Trueshan and Quickthorn to the fore

It is rare to see a fixture without a Group race having as much quality running through it as Friday's line-up at Sandown, which serves as a stimulating aperitif for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse.

Those desperate for another sight of City Of Troy in full flight have three intriguing Listed races on a seven-race card packed with quality to distract themselves.

It does seem quite a while since City Of Troy dazzled in the Derby on the first day of June as so many star performances have taken place at a vintage Royal Ascot in the meantime.