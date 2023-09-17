Punting Pointers: can Saffie Osborne and Richard P Smith strike again in Doncaster opener for Ed Dunlop?

Trainer Ed Dunlop is hoping his only runner of the day is a successful one as he sends Richard P Smith to Doncaster to feature in the opening 1m2f handicap (1.50 ).

The David Hicken-owned four-year-old was last seen finishing third to Intergalacticat on the all-weather at Kempton last month and is a general 7-2 shot to win for the second time this year.

Dunlop said: "He’s in good form. He had a holiday and then he came back and ran well.

"I keep hearing the ground is getting sticky, so it’ll be a challenge for them all, but he’s doing well and fingers crossed."

Spotlight comment

Acts on soft and good to firm; creditable third in all-weather race last month; has done all his winning on turf, most recently off 2lb lower at Lingfield in May (sole start under Saffie Osborne); enters calculations.

Richard P Smith 13:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

The three-time winner will have the benefit of having in-form rider Saffie Osborne onboard and the pair have already combined successfully at Lingfield in May.

Osborne was recently crowned top jockey in the Racing League and has registered eight winners from 44 rides in the past fortnight.

Dunlop added: "She knows the horse well, but he has to give a lot of weight away and it’ll be a tricky enough race."

Richard P Smith's main market rivals are the Sean Woods-trained Ayyab, who came close to getting off the mark at Nottingham last time, and the consistent Ala Kaifi, who is trained by Ismail Mohammed.

Read these next:

'Every chance' Continuous could head to the Arc next after dominant St Leger win for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien

'It was a no-brainer to come back' - Paul Hanagan makes quick return to the saddle for Leger Legends race

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.