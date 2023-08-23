Punting pointer: the hotly fancied Irish Flat recruit making his hurdling debut for in-form trainer and new owners at Fontwell

In-form trainer James Owen believes Unification has a bright future as he prepares to make his first start for the yard in the 2m1½f juvenile maiden hurdle (6.50 ) at Fontwell on Thursday evening.

Now owned by the Gredley family, the three-year-old was bought for 35,000gns at the July sales and is a warm favourite to get off the mark in the nine-runner contest. This will be Unification's first try over hurdles after failing to get off the mark in four starts on the Flat for Jim Bolger in Ireland.

Owen is operating at a 31 per cent strike-rate this season, having saddled 11 winners from 36 runners, with two of them coming since Saturday. He said: "He’s done quite a bit of schooling but only raced four times on the Flat. He’s inexperienced in that way, but we think he’ll turn into a nice hurdler. He’s a big horse and we quite like him."

Spotlight comment

The lower rated of the two ex-Jim Bolger Flat recruits (RPR 74), if however also the lighter raced; Flat-bred but half-sibling to two jumps winners, and has joined some smart connections; has been gelded; one for the shortlist

Unification 18:50 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: James Owen

Unification is one of several Gredley-owned horses in training with Owen and they have enjoyed solid success together already this summer with Too Friendly, who won the valuable Summer Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen

"It’s great to have their support", said Owen. "They have some nice horses with us and we’re all enjoying it at the moment.

"The horses are running great and they’ve maintained their form all throughout the summer, which is nice to see. We’re all enjoying how they’re all running.”

Harry Cobden takes the ride in another plus for Unification with Owen adding: "Harry has been a big plus for the yard. He’s a great rider and his feedback is good, so he’s helping us all out a lot."

Read these next:

Savethelastdance shortens for Yorkshire Oaks as Al Husn continues to receive support

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sky Bet Ebor at York - plus Saturday's other big races

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.