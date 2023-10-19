Punting pointer: Jamie Snowden bids to improve impressive strike-rate at Wincanton with sole runner making his stable debut

Jamie Snowden is hopeful Kitesurfer can put his strong home work to good use when he lines up for his stable debut in the 1m7f handicap hurdle at Wincanton on Thursday (3.45 ).

Owned by the Atkin family, the four-year-old joined the Snowden ranks towards the end of the summer from Harry Whittington, who earlier this year relinquished his training licence to focus on pre-training.

Kitesurfer ran only once for Whittington, but did land a conditions hurdle at Vichy in May last year for Emmanuel Clayeux, and Snowden is confident of a positive run.

"I like him a lot and I’ve been delighted with him," he said. "Harry [Whittington] thought a lot of him when he bought him.

"He won a juvenile hurdle in France before going to Harry’s, but he had a bit of an interrupted time with him due to some niggles, so his only run came in a novice with a penalty when fourth towards the back end of last season."

Wincanton has been a successful track for the trainer in the past five years. He has registered six wins from 23 runners at a 26 per cent strike-rate.

He said: "Hopefully this is a nice place to start him off. He’s been working like a nice horse at home and he’s been jumping well."

Snowden had hoped to run the son of Karaktar at Chepstow last weekend, but due to a lack of appearances his yard debut had to be pushed back.

He added: "It was a shame not to go to Chepstow for the four-year-old race, but these new rules state you need four runs previously to race, which is a little bit odd. I get it for most Class 2s but not for a four-year-old race."

The Lambourn trainer recorded a career-best in terms of prize-money last season and has already registered 14 winners from 77 runners this term.

Snowden added: "I was delighted with last season, from Ga Law winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup to Datsalrightgino winning a Grade 2 at the Scottish National meeting."

Spotlight comment

Won his only French hurdle race (soft) but was soon left behind when a remote fourth in a 2m good-ground novice at Kempton in April for Harry Whittington; not the easiest to assess now sent into a handicap; market helpful; new yard

Kitesurfer 15:45 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Read these next:

'There is a strict limit on what we can take' - the racing prospects for upcoming meetings with Storm Babet blowing in

Hollie Doyle set to appeal against seven-day ban that could rule her out of the Breeders' Cup

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.