Hollie Doyle set to appeal against seven-day ban that could rule her out of the Breeders' Cup

Hollie Doyle has outlined her intention to appeal against the seven-day ban she received for careless riding at Kempton on Monday evening.

Doyle was riding Rose Light in the 1m3f fillies' handicap, during which it was deemed she had allowed her mount to shift right-handed when insufficiently clear.

The rider said: "I'm going to try to appeal next Thursday with the representation of Rory Mac Neice. I made a huge mistake and I know that. Visually it didn't look great but what I did was minimal."

The ban, which is slated to run from October 30 to November 6, would rule her out of riding at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita if reciprocated in America, where she is pencilled in to ride the King's Stand winner Bradsell in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.

Doyle is set for an important weekend at Ascot, where she will bid to scoop a fourth consecutive Long Distance Cup aboard Trueshan on Qipco British Champions Day. She also has Group 1 rides aboard Nashwa, who has the option of both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes, Sweet Memories and Saint Lawrence.

