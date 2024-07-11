Porta Fortuna is hard to knock in the Falmouth - but there are big improvers lurking

Porta Fortuna is finally getting the respect she deserves. Despite winning two Royal Ascot races, a Cheveley Park and finishing second in three Group 1s, this is the first time she will return an SP shorter than 7-2 in her nine-race career.

That also highlights the weakness of this season’s Falmouth Stakes relative to Porta Fortuna's previous assignments. A Racing Post Rating of 116 would have been enough to land nine of the last ten runnings. Porta Fortuna is the only filly to reach that level, and nobody could argue the Coronation Stakes she won last time wasn’t a deeper race than the Falmouth.

Porta Fortuna’s consistency at the highest level is commendable. It has been transferred from sprints at two to mile races at three, and her chance of cementing her legacy further increases the faster the rain-softened Newmarket surface dries out.