'People are excited to see him but I'm nervous' - all eyes on Constitution Hill as he tackles longer trip

Thank heavens they no longer run this on Grand National day, as there is every chance he could upstage the big race itself.

When this was known as the Templegate Hurdle and staged on the Saturday, Night Nurse put up arguably the greatest performance in the modern era when giving 6lb to Monksfield and forced a dead-heat with the future dual Champion Hurdle winner.

That 1977 tour de force was overshadowed at the time by Red Rum’s historic third Grand National triumph later in the afternoon, but it remains the standard against which Constitution Hill must be measured.

For the utterly brilliant six-year-old has almost run out of serious rivals on the track and must now be judged by comparison with the all-time greats.

And there are shrinkingly few, if any, that he does not stand tall against, even the legends of hurdling history.

He comes here with a perfect record of six wins from six starts, each success achieved with supreme authority.

Never can a Champion Hurdle have been less of a contest as the 4-11 favourite turned last month’s race into something of a victory parade. His majestic nine-length winning margin was the smallest of his career, but it meant he had won his six races by a combined total of 86 lengths.

Can anything stop him making it seven from seven?

He is trying a new trip, although neither his pedigree nor his style of racing suggests 2m4f is likely to be beyond a horse who could eventually become a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender should he be sent chasing next season.

But this race does have a history of throwing up shock results, whichever day it is run on.

Triple Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq suffered his only defeat in 19 races between December 1996 and November 1999 when beaten at 4-7 by an inspired Tony McCoy on Pridwell in 1998.

And Nicky Henderson will well remember the day his own treble champion See You Then found Aonoch one length too good when 4-9 favourite in 1986.

The trainer has still won this race a record-equalling five times and his latest star will be an even shorter price today.

“People are excited to see him but I'm nervous," he said. "But he's been in very good form and everything's gone very smoothly.

"He's stepping up in trip but we were going to start him over two and a half miles at Ascot in the autumn when the ground was too firm and I'd hope he'd stay the trip all right round Aintree."

Owner Michael Buckley added: "It's always nice to see him run. He seems to stay two miles well enough and I guess over two and a half they'll probably go a bit slower, so I don't really have any concern about the longer trip."

There has been much debate over whether Constitution Hill will race over hurdles or fences next season, but Buckley said: "I don't have any idea what we're going to do. I'd like to get through tomorrow and this year in one piece first!"

Henderson's fifth Aintree Hurdle success came 12 months ago with Epatante, who was only eighth in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, but she had won a Grade 2 event at Doncaster in January and chased Constitution Hill home in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Christmas Hurdle.

The nine-year-old must take on her stablemate once again but her trainer said: "She won this last year, there's very good prize-money and, should anything happen, she'll be there.

"She's had a good season, although she had to chase Constitution Hill on her first two runs, and she won nicely when she got an easy race."

What they say

Jamie Shepperd, owner of I Like To Move It

He's in good form and has been working nicely. He was under the weather at Cheltenham. We had his wind tested and his blood tested, and his scopes just showed he was a little off, nothing dramatic. It's an opportunity to race in a Grade 1 at Aintree, where he won a bumper. We're all happy with how he is, so we decided to go for it.

Alan King, trainer of Sceau Royal

He's in very good form, so we thought it was worth having a crack. Obviously, I'm not expecting Sceau Royal will be able to get near the brilliant Champion Hurdle winner, but the ratings put him in the mix with the others, so I hope he'll be able to pick up some decent prize-money. He's proven at the two-and-a-half-mile trip, ran very well under a penalty at Fontwell last time, and wears cheekpieces in the hope that they'll sharpen him a fraction.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Sharjah

He's a ten-year-old now and we're just rolling the dice with him and trying a longer trip. I'm not sure it will suit, but nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Zanahiyr

Things didn't go to plan over the first half of the season, but he's come back to himself over the last few runs. He seems to enjoy being held on to a little longer and passing horses. He was in the process of running a cracker in this race last year when he came down at the last, and if he can run as well again without falling, I'd be delighted.

