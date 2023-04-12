'He's an interesting runner and a viable winner' - analysis and quotes for the Red Rum Handicap Chase

Given all the interesting horses who were balloted out of the Grand Annual four weeks ago, the turnout for the Red Rum is not what it might have been. That is good news for those who have been laser-targeted at this race rather than Cheltenham.

You get no prizes for suggesting The Last Day is in that cohort. He won this last year and has been sent off at big odds on his two starts this season. It is also probable Before Midnight has been trained for this race. He was pulled out of a rain-softened Grand Annual last year and got tired when he ran in the Red Rum after a ten-week absence. Connections have not taken that chance again, and for all his headway at Cheltenham was short-lived in this season's Grand Annual before he was pulled up he offered more promise than The Last Day, who was never out of the rear.

Before Midnight is currently a bigger price than The Last Day, and is also much bigger than stablemate Grey Diamond. Sam Twiston-Davies has chosen the latter, having had a great experience when giving him his head in a weaker race at Haydock. Note that had these two horses met at this time last year, Before Midnight would have been giving away 17lb. Now he receives 2lb. His run at Cheltenham did not take your eye out, but nor did it suggest a horse in such freefall.

The field also includes two of the horses placed in the Grand Annual. Global Citizen is 11 now and seems to have run at his best to finish third. Third Time Lucki might have finished in front of him but for being hampered two out and is a strong traveller who ought to be suited by Aintree.

He deserves to be up with the favourites. His main rival at the head of the market, Douglas Talking, is an interesting runner and an almost certain pace angle. He can however be quite binary and his wins for Lucinda Russell have all come in small fields. He is a viable winner but really not one for your Placepot perm.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of Third Time Lucki and Hatcher

Third Time Lucki was a good fourth in the Grand Annual and he definitely has a chance. Hatcher turns out quite quickly after running well at Ascot at the start of the month. He’s stepped forward for that and has a nice, low weight.

Third Time Lucki: "definitely has a chance" says trainer Dan Skelton Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Dancing On My Own and Defan

We weren't happy with the ground for Dancing On My Own at Cheltenham so we said we'd be better off waiting for this instead. He ran very well in the race last year and hopefully the ground stays nice for him. Defan would prefer nicer ground. He gets in here with a lovely weight.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Dads Lad

On this type of ground his chance in this sort of a competitive race wouldn't jump off the page.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Grey Diamond and Before Midnight

Grey Diamond is talented but not the most straightforward and can be keen. The race he won at Haydock was not as strong as the others he has contested this season and it panned out perfectly. If all worked out well again, he could find further improvement but he’ll need to off a career-high mark. I’m very happy with Before Midnight. He looks fantastic and appears to have turned a corner. I hope it’s not too soft for him, he’s fallen down the weights and hopefully can be competitive.

Ross O'Sullivan, trainer of Vado Forte

He was a good horse at one stage and has a high rating. The lads are looking forward to a day out so we're hoping he runs a respectable race as it looks very competitive. He jumps and is a good traveller so hopefully Aintree will suit. He was going to be second last time before he unseated and he ran a nice race at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Evan Williams, trainer of The Last Day

He won this last year but ran moderately in the Grand Annual last month and we’re relying on the return to Aintree sparking a revival. He does go well there.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Douglas Talking

He deserves a step up in class. He's improved for a wind operation and his last two runs have been very good. The track should suit him.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

