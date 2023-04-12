Emerging talent Bradley Gibbs out to land rare Cheltenham and Aintree double in Foxhunters'

Just who is Bradley Gibbs? That was the question I asked when he winged around Cheltenham to land the St James’s Place Hunters' Chase on 66-1 outsider Premier Magic at last month's festival, but research proved I should have known the name.

It was by no means a fluke, for Gibbs has been making waves on the point-to-point scene over the last couple of years. In the last pointing season he won on 21 of the 39 horses (54 per cent) that he trained and rode, and this campaign his record has been even better at 57 per cent (12-21).

Premier Magic became his third winner from just seven runners under rules when landing the big one last month and even without that 66-1 winner you’d be winning £5.29 for a £1 bet on all of his other runners. Gibbs is going places, so can he take out the big hunter chase double?

Premier Magic stays at home this week, but Gibbs might have an even stronger candidate in Fier Jaguen, who is two years younger than Premier Magic and more exciting.

Hunter chases are often the preserve of older horses who might have shown their best but that is not the case with Fier Jaguen, who is just eight and has won his last three point-to-points by distances of 70 lengths, 60 lengths and 25 lengths under Gibbs.

Those are the types of performances that only special point-to-point horses can produce and, provided he can overcome a habit of jumping right-handed, Fier Jaguen may be a class apart.

David Christie has an embarrassment of riches in the hunter chase sphere in Ireland but Vaucelet was no match for Premier Magic when sent off 9-4 favourite for the Cheltenham race. Christie sends over Winged Leader in a bid to thwart Gibbs this time.

Winged Leader has won three points since his agonising defeat by Billaway in last year’s hunter chase at Cheltenham and that is his only loss in his last nine outings.

Back away from the pointing world and the best trainer in the race is undoubtedly Paul Nicholls. He runs Magic Saint, who has struck up a good partnership with daughter Olive.

Nicholls has saddled 12 runners in this race in the last ten years, with three placed and no winners. It would be a career highlight if his first winner in the event were ridden by Olive.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of Bennys King and Not That Fuisse

They go there fresh and well and have high enough figures to be in there with a chance. I'm hopeful they can be in the mix with a clear round.

Stuart Crawford, trainer of Coastal Tiep and Dorking Cock

Coastal Tiep was fourth in 2019 and took to the fences well, but he had a small bit of leg trouble since and was off for a bit. His runs this season have been pretty solid and hopefully he could go well. I really fancied Dorking Cock going to Cheltenham but he ran below par. It depends on whether we have him back to himself but I think he’d be the better horse of our two. He’d prefer if some rain came.

Will Biddick, rider of Famous Clermont

We were always suspect whether he would stay the trip at Cheltenham and he didn't. He's come out of it well and two miles five [furlongs] on a flat track is right up his street. We've slightly changed what we've done with him at home and he jumped well at Haydock and Cheltenham. If he can repeat those jumping performances he should be able to handle those fences, so everything looks in his favour.

Latenightpass wins last year's race Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Tom Ellis, trainer of Latenightpass

We're very happy with him. He's had a pretty much identical preparation to last year. I'd have loved to have run him in a hunter chase before Aintree, but he just gets so much weight it's not possible as he's such a small horse. He's taken to the fences in the last two years, so hopefully he can go well again. He's just a really solid horse for the race. Some new faces are taking him on this time but we've answered the questions before and they've got them to answer now, so as long as we get some luck I'm as confident as I can be heading to a race of this nature.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Magic Saint

He's fresh and well and has been trained for this race. He won at Wincanton last time and I thought this would be a super race for him. I'm sure he'll give Olive a great ride and he's got a lovely chance.

David Christie, trainer of Winged Leader

He's in good form and all set to go, so we're hoping for a good run. The more rain the better for him. He's a sound jumper and a strong galloper. I always feel you need a horse who can gallop and stay as much as a two-and-a-half-miler in this race over the big fences and hopefully he fits that bill. I wouldn't be under any illusions as it's a 28-runner Foxhunters and anything can happen, but he's in great form and we'll see how he gets on.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

