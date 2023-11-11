Paul Nicholls fields first two in the Badger Beer market - but support is coming for Skelton runner

Paul Nicholls will bid for a record-extending 13th win in the 62nd Badger Beer Handicap Chase (2.25 ) this afternoon, but punters are putting their faith in his former protege to cause an upset.

The 14-time champion trainer fields the top two in the market for Wincanton's 3m1f handicap chase in last year's winner Frodon and Threeunderthrufive, but there has been significant support for the Dan Skelton-trained Ashtown Lad .

Skelton was assistant to Nicholls at Ditcheat when luminaries such as Kauto Star, Denman and Neptune Collonges were racing, before setting out on his own with his brother Harry a decade ago.

Last season's Becher Chase winner Ashtown Lad is as short as 9-1 having been available at 12-1 last night. The David and Annaley Yates-owned nine-year-old will be ridden by the yard's 5lb claimer Tristan Durrell, who struck with Knickerbockerglory in a valuable handicap hurdle at Ascot a week ago.

Skelton told the Racing Post: "Obviously Ashtown Lad's going back to the Becher, but this is a nice race in its own right and I'm looking forward to getting him started. I think he'll run well. He ran very well first time out last year when he was not beaten far over hurdles and he wasn't really a hurdler."

The trainer will also be represented by Ballygrifincottage , a lightly raced chaser who is equipped with cheekpieces for the first time. Lorcan Williams, who is currently based with Nicholls, will be aboard.

Harry Skelton heads to Aintree to partner Real Stone (2.10 ) and West Balboa (3.20 ).

Another big Saturday for Quinn?

Caoilin Quinn could be in for another important Saturday as the young rider's mount in the BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (2.45 ) has attracted attention.

The 22-year-old 5lb claiming jockey punched the air in delight when he partnered Botox Has to Grade 2 success at Wetherby last weekend and he will ride Nassalam over the Grand National fences at Aintree this afternoon. The chestnut is a 6-1 shot having been as big as 15-2 last night.

Like Botox Has, the six-year-old is trained in West Sussex by Gary Moore and is owned by John and Yvonne Stone. He was last seen finishing seventh in the William Hill Handicap Chase on the Mildmay course at the track in April.

The going at Aintree is currently heavy, soft in places on the National course, and clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "We've improved slightly to soft on the hurdle course from soft, heavy in places and we're soft, heavy in places on the chase and heavy, soft in places on the National course.

"We had another 1.2mm overnight but it's going to be a dry and sunny day, for the trouble that brings. The low sun will be a factor and we follow BHA protocol and take that as it comes race by race. We're happy with the National course – I was pleasantly surprised yesterday morning how fit it was after the best part of 15mm of rain and the groundstaff have played a blinder.

"The one thing we need to look at this morning is whether we jump fence 11 on the National course or bypass it, we're giving it every chance for the water to get away from that area.

"The Grand Sefton will be a standing start as part of what we announced about the Grand National changes last month will be that all races over the National fences will be standing starts."

Ellison runner supported in November Handicap

Brian Ellison last won the Virgin Bet November Handicap (3.45 ) with Carte Diamond in 2004 but his runner in this year's race has taken the eye of punters.

Ellison, who also won the race in 2000 with Batswing, will be represented by Onesmoothoperator , who is as short as 11-1 having been available at 22 last night.

The course winner is a regular performer at Newcastle, where the valuable handicap takes place having been switched from its usual location at Doncaster.

The Godolphin three-year-old Local Dynasty remains solid at the head of the market at 3-1 on his first start following a gelding operation.

