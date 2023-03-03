One trainer, one jockey, one horse and one race to watch on Saturday

Trainer

Dan Skelton was denied a big-race victory by just a neck with Flegmatik in the Coral Trophy last weekend but he could swiftly make amends with a handful of leading chances at Doncaster and Kelso on Saturday.

He has eight runners across the two cards and his biggest-priced hope Hoe Joly Smoke is just 9-1 to land the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (), a race he won in 2021 with My Drogo.

L'Eau Du Sud represents the trainer in the feature bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (), while Sholokjack (), Santos Blue () and Grand National hope Le Milos () all lead the market for their respective races to give the Skelton team a strong chance of enjoying a successful Scottish raid.

She's A Saint is the leading hope at Doncaster in the Listed mares' novice hurdle () under Bridget Andrews, who also partners the yard's Calico () and Snipe ().

With a busy day of action ahead, Skelton is in a prime position to put last week's misfortunes behind him with a welcome return to the winner's enclosure.

Jockey

Billy Loughnane made a stylish return to action with a at Newcastle on Thursday.

Having just returned from a stint in America, the apprentice jockey scored on his 17th birthday and showed no signs of losing the strong form that impressed so many over the winter, and he is back with three more chances at Lingfield on Saturday.

He rides Daheer () in a small but competitive opening contest for his father Mark, who also saddles Loughnane's second chance Triggered () in the mile handicap.

The day is capped off with a final ride in the classified stakes () on Sausalito, who is bidding for a four-timer after winning at the course on Wednesday.

It marks Loughnane's first ride for Gary Moore and yet another show of support for the 5lb claimer, who has now enjoyed 30 winners since November.

Horse

One of Britain's leading hopes for the Grand National next month heads to Kelso for a final run ahead of the Aintree showpiece.

Le Milos is just 20-1 for the National for Dan Skelton but first must prove his credentials in the Listed bet365 Premier Chase (), in which he seeks to maintain his unbeaten run this season under Harry Skelton.

Le Milos: runs at Kelso ahead of a Grand National bid Credit: Mark Cranham

Winner of the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November, Le Milos was handed 10st 11lb for Aintree but must shoulder 11st 6lb on Saturday against Cheltenham Festival winner The Shunter, while Denman Chase winner Zanza heads for the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury () instead.

It is a small field for Kelso's £60,000 contest but the run could prove vital to Le Milos's National ambitions as he makes his first start in more than three months.

Race

Kelso enjoys its biggest meeting of the year on Saturday and the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle () is the standout race.

A juicy £100,000 is offered in prize-money but there is also a £100,000 bonus for any winner who can follow up at the festival, which has resulted in a fiercely competitive running this year.

The Shunter was the first to pull off this lucrative double when landing the Plate in 2021 for Emmet Mullins and the trainer returns in an attempt to replicate the feat with Mctigue, who holds four Cheltenham entries.

Lorna Fowler saddles another Irish contender in Colonel Mustard, who holds an entry for the County alongside the Gary Moore-trained Teddy Blue and Deere Mark for Sam Thomas.

Last year's winner Cormier could manage only seventh at the festival behind State Man and returns under Sean Quinlan, reverting to hurdles for the first time since November.

With a potential field of 16 runners, we are set for another exciting running of this valuable handicap.

