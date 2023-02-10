One trainer, one jockey, one horse and one race to watch on Saturday

Trainer

It could be a super Saturday for Paul Nicholls, with the 13-time champion trainer taking a ten-strong squad to Newbury.

Lightly raced novice Rubaud and recent Cheltenham winner Hacker Des Places are two leading players in the Betfair Hurdle (), while Greaneteen bids to cement his Champion Chase claims in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase () and Hitman attempts to bounce back from his King George effort in the Betfair Denman Chase ().

Greaneteen: odds-on to win the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury Credit: Alan Crowhurst

McFabulous tries to emulate stablemate Bravemansgame by carrying top weight to victory in the 2m7½f novice limited handicap chase (), Barbados Buck's and Flemenstide contest the 3m handicap hurdle () and Holetown Hero seeks a hat-trick in the 2m novice hurdle ().

Bumper winners Meatloaf and Fire Flyer represent the Ditcheat trainer in the Listed finale (), a race won by Barters Hill, Ballyandy and Good Risk At All in the last decade.

Jockey

Former champion conditional Danny McMenamin fulfilled a childhood dream by riding a winner in the green and gold silks of JP McManus at Taunton on Tuesday and has his first ride at Newbury aboard Malystic in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase.

McMenamin is 2-2 aboard the Peter Niven-trained chaser, most recently landing a handicap chase at Doncaster last month.

This is a big step up in grade but single-figure odds suggest a career-best effort could be forthcoming.

Horse

The popular Love Envoi is odds-on to win the Listed Mares' Hurdle () at Warwick but the star name on the card is Arkle favourite Jonbon, who bids to extend his unbeaten record over fences to three in the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase ().

McManus's star two-miler beat Monmiral on his chasing debut at this track in November and struck at the top level in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown the following month.

Aidan Coleman's mount jumped superbly on those outings and faces three rivals here. Official ratings suggest Haddex Des Obeaux is the main danger, with the Gary Moore-trained six-year-old having 8lb to find with Jonbon at the weights.

Race

Newbury and Warwick are not the only meetings to have ante-post implications for the Cheltenham Festival as Naas's BBA Ireland Limited Opera Hat Mares' Chase () features three Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase contenders.

Elimay: in action at Naas Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Elimay won this race for a second time last year before going on to land the Mares' Chase but may face a stiff task in search of a hat-trick in giving 12lb to her lightly raced stablemate Dinoblue, who is similarly owned by McManus.

Magic Daze, who was second in the Mares' Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021, is another leading contender in an intriguing race, while later on the card last year's Foxhunter winner Billaway contests the 3m1f hunter chase ().

