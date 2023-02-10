Betfair Hurdle tips from Newbury and get £40 in Betfair free bets

Newbury this weekend stages its prestigious Super Saturday fixture, live on ITV4, spearheaded by the Betfair Hurdle (3.35). The top-class jumps card also features a pair of Grade 2 prizes, with the Betfair Denman Chase and Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase offering an outstanding Saturday bonanza for horse racing fans. Could we see any potential clues for next month's Cheltenham Festival?

Newbury tips to spend your free Betfair bets on

In what doesn't appear the strongest of Grade 2 Denman Chases, Fanion D'Estruval holds leading claims of returning to winning ways. The Venetia Williams-trained gelding comes out best at the weights and doesn't carry a 6lb penalty for winning a Grade 1 or Grade 2 chase. He's a course winner who could find a touch of improvement in first-time cheekpieces. Eldorado Allen rates the obvious danger following his solid fourth in the Grade 1 King George VI Chase.

A chance is taken on the reappearing Regarding Ruth at 1.50. The Flemensfirth mare is lightly raced, despite her advancing years, and has won her previous two starts after an absence of more than 200 days. She's still unexposed over three miles and is worth each-way support.

Although well found in the market, Filey Bay looks capable of shouldering a 7lb rise for an easy success on his second handicap hurdle run at Wincanton. He's two from two in handicaps, is thoroughly unexposed and will be suited by the expected strong pace in this feature event. Faivoir could run well for each-way players after an encouraging reappearance fourth in a strong handicap hurdle at Kempton. That should have brought him sufficiently forward to offer place appeal, especially with a 2lb fall in the weights. Expect him to come with a late run, with little stamina concerns and the race sure to be run at a searching tempo.

