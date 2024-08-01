On your marks! Racing's speedballs give us an Olympic aperitif in a King George cracker

The world's fastest men and women will this weekend battle for Olympic glory in Paris. Before the humans come the horses, with some of the planet's quickest thoroughbreds set to hurtle downhill in Glorious Goodwood's fabulous festival of speed.

Across Saturday and Sunday evening, a colossal global audience will watch as the finals of the women's and men's 100m are staged in the Stade de France. For a different but no less thrilling aperitif, Goodwood's Friday menu is highlighted by a marvellous line-up for the Qatar King George Stakes.

No matter how fast the Olympians react to the gun, some in the King George will be snappier when breaking from the blocks. Big Evs and Live In The Dream are two of racing's most rapid responders but hot on their heels is sure to be a peloton of turf scorchers, headed by Australia's Royal Ascot heroine Asfoora , the rapidly improving Starlust and recent Curragh winner Believing .